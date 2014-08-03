Glasgow 2014: Geraint Thomas wins gold in men's road race

Wales' Geraint Thomas won the Commonwealth Games road race in dramatic fashion as he survived a puncture with six kilometres to go.

Thomas had broken away earlier on the final lap, and had enough time in hand to change the wheel and resume his victory charge with a 20-second lead.

The 28-year-old then powered clear once more to win in pouring rain in Glasgow.

New Zealand's Jack Bauer edged out Scott Thwaites of England on the line to claim the silver medal.

Thomas becomes the first man from Wales to win a Commonwealth Games cycling gold medal, although Louise Jones and Nicole Cooke won golds in 1990 and 2002 respectively.

Chris Boardman, Olympic cycling champion and BBC Sport summariser "All of these medals and successes are stacking up for Geraint Thomas. People like him - the real bike riders - will only fully take this in at the end of their careers. He has so many achievements - and I don't think he has finished yet."

The Isle of Man's Peter Kennaugh led from the start but was reeled in with just under 50km of the 168km race to go.

Thomas, who won bronze in the time trial earlier in the Games, just four days after completing this year's Tour de France for Team Sky, described his victory as "unbelievable".

"I never expected it," Thomas told BBC Sport.

"Coming off the Tour de France, I was tired at the end of that. I thought it would be a massive challenge to get a result here but the motivation was there.

Welsh gold at Glasgow 2014 Rhythmic gymnastics: Frankie Jones - ribbon Judo: Natalie Powell - 78kg Swimming: Jazz Carlin - women's 800m freestyle Swimming: Georgia Davies - women's 50m backstroke Cycling: Geraint Thomas - men's road race

"I was buzzing to compete for Team Wales. I just got stuck in and it couldn't have got any better. Carrying the flag tonight [in the closing ceremony] will be a massive honour - that is just as good as winning a race and that means a lot to me and my family."

Many of the 140 starters dropped out before the end of the 12 laps of the 14km circuit around the centre of Glasgow.

Kennaugh, 25, hit the front immediately and at one stage led by nearly two minutes, but the Manxman eventually faded to end hopes of the Isle of Man's first Commonwealth Games gold since Mark Cavendish - absent from Glasgow because of the shoulder injury he sustained in the Tour de France - won the scratch race at Melbourne in 2006.

Thomas, Thwaites and Bauer picked up the gauntlet and went clear of the rest of the field until the Welshman made his decisive break while going up the climb on Montrose Street, eventually winning by one minute 21 seconds.

The medal-winning trio took advantage after Peter Kennaugh was reeled in following a long solo break

Both the men's and women's road races brought out the crowds on the last day at Glasgow 2014

The 14km route circled Glasgow city centre, including a section through Kelvingrove Park