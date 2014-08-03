Glasgow 2014: NI's Lydia Boylan 21st in women's road race

Sunday's races were badly affected by heavy rain

Lydia Boylan was Northern Ireland's highest finisher in Sunday's cycling road races on the final day of Commonwealth Games action as she took 21st place in the women's event.

On a day of appalling weather, only 27 women's riders made it to the finish line with a mere 12 completing the men's event later in the day.

Sean Downey lasted the longest in the men's race before pulling out late on.

Welshman Geraint Thomas and England's Lizzie Arimistead won the gold medals.

Boylan's Northern Ireland team-mate Claire Oakley didn't finish the women's race with Conor McConvey, Philip Lavery, Roger Aiken, Peter Hawkins and Fraser Duncan joining Downey in being unable to complete the men's event.

The road races completed a disappointing cycling programme for the Northern Ireland team.

Previous World Champion Martyn Irvine had been a big medal hope in a number of the track events but was unable to make an impact in the velodrome.