Glasgow 2014: Geraint Thomas chosen as Wales' flag bearer

Geraint Thomas has won a gold and two bronze medals in his Commonwealth Games career

Gold medallist Geraint Thomas will be Wales' flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Thomas secured gold with victory in a gruelling men's road race having won bronze in the men's time trial.

The 28-year-old also won bronze on the track at Melbourne 2006.

"Darren [Tudor] our coach told me this morning just before the start that Wales wanted me to carry the flag," he said.

Team Wales chef de mission Brian Davies said: "Geraint is an influential figure in the sporting world.

"Geraint, along with his team, has put Welsh cycling on the map. He continues to be a superb role model for aspiring athletes.

"There is no doubt that these Games have been a success, and this is down to athletes like Geraint for their passion, determination and drive."