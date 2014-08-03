BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Watch BBC's Commonwealth closing montage

Watch BBC Sport's closing montage

After 11 days of competition, watch BBC Sports's Commonwealth Games closing montage, the best of the Glasgow action interspersed with your selfies (#commonwelfies).

It turned into a great Games for hosts Scotland, as they finished fourth overall in the medals table with a record haul of 19 golds and a best-ever tally of 53.

England topped the medals table for the first time in 28 years, Wales surpassed their target of 27 and Northern Ireland have reaped their largest tally since the Games was last in Scotland in 1986.

Available to UK users only.

Watch BBC Sport's closing montage

