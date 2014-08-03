BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland boxing heroes consider pro option

NI boxing heroes consider pro option

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games hero Michael Conlan believes he has the attributes to be a success in professional boxing while his fellow gold medallist Paddy Barnes suggests that he may remain stay amateur to chase Olympic gold in Rio.

The duo, Northern Ireland's only gold medallists in Glasgow, will return home with their team-mates on Monday.

Northern Ireland landed 12 medals in all - two more than achieved at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

