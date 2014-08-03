Glasgow 2014: Geraint Thomas gold 'perfect ending' - Davies

Cyclist Geraint Thomas' gold medal for Wales on Sunday provided the perfect end to the Commonwealth Games according to chef de mission Brian Davies.

The 28-year-old also carried the flag for Wales at the closing ceremony.

Hours earlier he won the road race in dramatic fashion, suffering a puncture on the last lap.

"There's a couple of scripts I think none of us would have written before the Games, but this was one to top them all," said Davies.

"To have a star like Geraint Thomas... a truly global sporting icon, to represent Wales and actually deliver the gold medal on the very last event... it couldn't have been better really. "

Thomas' gold was Wales' 36th medal for Team Wales at Glasgow 2014, surpassing their pre-Games target of 27.

It is the most medals Wales have won at a Commonwealth Games.

The previous best was a haul of 31 at Manchester 2002, but more gold medals were won there by Welsh competitors.

Team Wales medals at Commonwealth Games Athlete Gold Silver Bronze Total Glasgow 2014 5 11 20 36 Delhi 2010 3 6 10 19 Melbourne 2006 3 5 11 19 Manchester 2002 6 13 12 31 Kuala Lumpur 1998 3 4 8 15

They have achieved their target despite a torrid build-up dominated by high profile pull-outs.

Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones secured six of Wales' medals including the first gold of the Games.

She was awarded the David Dixon Award at the closing ceremony.

It is given to the outstanding athlete of each Games based on their performance, fair play and overall contribution to their team.

It was an award Davies said was fully deserved.

"Fantastic. On the back of Frankie's success over the years a new rhythmic programme is now flourishing in our country," he said.

Judoka Natalie Powell won Wales' second gold.

Jazz Carlin became the first Welsh woman in 40 years to win a gold medal in the pool at the Games with Georgia Davies another swimming gold medallist.

Davies said that Team Wales were always confident they would do well despite the "negativity" which plagued the Welsh camp before the Games.

"We were always confident," said Davies.

"What we didn't know was the actual medal tally, what it was going to be.

"The drop outs at the beginning and the whole negative headlines just cast a little bit of a shadow.

"The shadow has now been blown away by the Scottish wind.

"There's no vindication needed. It's just glory I think for all the athletes and coaches and the hard work they've done for four years, if not more."

Welsh gold at Glasgow 2014 Rhythmic gymnastics: Frankie Jones- ribbon Judo: Natalie Powell- 78kg Swimming: Jazz Carlin- women's 800m freestyle Swimming: Georgia Davies- women's 50m backstroke Cycling: Geraint Thomas- men's road race

Chair of Sport Wales Laura McAllister hopes Welsh success in Scotland will increase participation in sport.

"It's been an incredible 11 days of competition, which has been capped by a truly stunning gold medal for Geraint Thomas," said McAllister.

"We've witnessed tremendous achievements which will live long in the memory. Wales has a bright future ahead and we expect to see a ripple effect in terms of sports participation too.

"To secure this record medal haul - without three world champions and an Olympic silver medallist - is outstanding.

"We want to be in a position where we are supplying an increased number of athletes to Team GB for Rio in 2016 and building on that experience for the next Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in 2018."