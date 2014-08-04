Glasgow 2014: Crowd gives Peter Kennaugh positive memory

Media playback is not supported on this device Kennaugh 'had to commit more and more'

Isle of Man cyclist Peter Kennaugh says the Commonwealth Games road race crowd will leave him a positive memory despite missing out on a podium place.

Kennaugh, 25, led the event until the last 50km when he was finally reeled in by the chasing pack, and eventually finished eighth.

The Douglas-born rider was looking to add to the silver he won in the points race on 27 July.

"The support we had was incredible," Kennaugh told BBC Sport.

"It was nice to soak up the atmosphere really, spectators were cheering all around the circuit - that will stick in the memory for a long time."

At one stage the Manxman led by almost two minutes, powering ahead on the 12 laps of the 14km circuit before slipping out of contention for medals.

"It was a good feeling, I knew there was a long way to go so I was just trying to ride within myself," he explained.

"I didn't want to exert myself too much, even though I was off the front on my own. I was trying to think of the bigger picture and knowing all the time someone was going to come across.

"I wanted to have a bit left but once I got further into the race I had to commit more and more."