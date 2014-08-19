European Championships: Britons secure three gold medals

Media playback is not supported on this device GB set 4x100m medley world record

Britain's swimmers claimed three gold medals and set a new world record on day two of the European Championships.

Chris Walker-Hebborn won gold in the 100m backstroke in Berlin, before Adam Peaty beat compatriot Ross Murdoch to take the 100m breaststroke title.

Peaty, Walker-Hebborn, Fran Halsall and Jemma Lowe then combined to win the first European 4x100m mixed medley title in a world-record time.

The three golds took Team GB to the top of the medal table in the pool.

They have also won two silvers and four bronzes, while Daniel Fogg won gold in the open-water 5k time trial before the indoor meet began.

Peaty beats Murdoch to European 100m gold

Peaty is competing at only his second major international event, having made his debut at last month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old has won two gold medals in each of those competitions.

"It's absolutely amazing," he told BBC Sport.

Peaty beat South African world record holder Cameron van der Burgh to win Commonwealth gold, and saw off Hungary's Olympic and multiple world champion Daniel Gurta to secure the European title

"I don't really go into these races fearing anyone," he said.

Walker-Hebborn, meanwhile, produced a strong second 50m to secure victory.

"It's been a really long season and that just tops it off for me," he said.

Walker-Hebborn wins backstroke gold

Hebborn and Proud added their second golds of the evening by teaming up with Halsall and Lowe in the relay.

"I wasn't sure I was going to get a gold medal, and if someone had told me I would get one along with a world record, I wouldn't have believed them," said Lowe.

Lizzie Simmonds added to Britain's medal haul with silver in the 200m backstroke, while Ben Proud and Halsall won bronzes in their respective 50m butterfly races.

But Jack Laugher was unable to add a European title to his 1m springboard gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old was seventh, with team-mate James Denny 12th.

"Coming off the Commonwealths is quite hard," said Laugher. "My main event is the 3m and 3m synchro, and I've trained more for them."