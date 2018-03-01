Commonwealth Games: Wales Netball recall Lewis for Gold Coast

Wales goal-shooter Chelsea Lewis joined Team Bath from Celtic Dragons after the 2015 Netball World Cup

Welsh Netball have recalled Chelsea Lewis for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after she reversed her decision to take a break from internationals.

The goal-shooter had decided to take a six-month break from international netball and was due to miss the Games.

But after making herself available, Lewis was named in the squad.

The 24-year-old's decision came in the wake of recent upheaval with coach Trish Wilcox having left the role after World Cup qualifiers disappointment.

Interim coach Julie Hoornweg will take Wales to her home country for the event.

Lewis scored 232 times for Wales at the 2015 World Cup in Australia as Wales secured seventh place, their highest finish since 1991.

But she was absent when Wales failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Rosie Pretorius, Welsh Netball's head of performance, said: "We are extremely proud of this group of players and the hard work and dedication they give to the sport. It was a tough selection and the long squad really pushed each other to raise their game and fight for their places.

"These athletes are great role models, all whom have full-time jobs, or are studying full-time and dedicate so much time and effort to their intense training and match schedules."

Matches take place between 5-15 April at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Wales netball squad

Fern Davies, Suzy Drane, Bethan Dyke, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Chelsea Lewis, Sarah Llewelyn, Kelly Morgan, Cara Lea Moseley, Georgia Rowe, Leila Thomas, Amanda Varey.