Gold Coast 2018: Lynsey Sharp on watching her team-mates and jet lag

Lynsey Sharp says she has no regrets about not running at the Indoor World Championships

Lynsey Sharp will be representing Scotland in the 800m at the Commonwealth Games in April, having won a silver medal in Glasgow four years ago. The Dumfries-born, San Diego-based athlete will be giving BBC Scotland the inside track in a series of contributions leading up to the event on Australia's Gold Coast, and during the Games from 4-15 April.

I have discovered an ideal away of coping with jet lag... Baking. Pumpkin loaf to be exact - how American.

I travelled back to San Diego almost straight after last Sunday's indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow, a flying visit to Scotland.

I've flown from the UK to the US to race before so it's not something that was completely new to me, but going the other way was a different experience. I was actually better going east, so I've struggled more coming back to the US.

Jet lag has hit me quite hard. And because everyone is asleep in the UK in the evening here, I can't speak to people, meaning there's nothing keeping me awake so it's easy to fall asleep early at night and then wake up at five o'clock in the morning.

The other day I was baking before training. I'm the only one here at the moment training, so I'm trying to make the loaf last at least for the whole week.

I'm certainly putting a positive spin on my jet lag - the flight back here is half my trip on the way to Australia, so now I've only got one 13 hour flight from here.

Although I was only in Scotland for a short time it was really good to be back home. Yes, I still regard Scotland as my home despite loving life in the US.

I would have loved to have won the race in Glasgow, that's why I travelled back. But I just didn't get it quite right on the last lap. The first three laps were perfect, but not the final lap, so I had to be content with second place.

I didn't get it right, but it was such a great opportunity to get home to Scotland and compete in front of a home crowd, the first time I'd done so since the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014. It's just a really nice reminder of how much Scots are really behind their athletes. It was also lovely to look up and see familiar faces like my mum, my dad and sister and friends when I was introduced to the crowd before the race.

One of the reasons for flying home to race, aside from giving me a chance to see my family, is that I'm an athlete who needs a lot of races to get up to my peak.

Some are able to come straight out in the first race and run fast, but it takes me a lot of races to get my tactics right, and to get my confidence back.

It usually takes me 15-20 races for that.

Unfortunately, I'm not going to get as many as that in before the Commonwealth Games, but I've done two out here and I've got two in Australia before my heats. My coach Terrence Mahon has been great at coming up with creative training methods, almost simulating competition.

I've also managed to watch some of the Indoor World Championships in Birmingham on the TV over here, although it's tricky because of the time difference.

It's always great to watch teammates and friends competing, having seen first hand how hard they work throughout the year. I'm not the best spectator though - I got more nervous watching others than I do competing myself.

But I have no regrets at not being there competing. I'm not the best tactically indoors and making the final of the 800m at the Worlds is really difficult, so I'm enjoying watching what I can from afar.

I will, however, soon be on the track competing. The Games in Australia are only six weeks away. I'll keep training hard in San Diego until I leave for Queensland on 12 March. Then it's my two races Down Under on the 22nd and the 28th - my final two before heading to the Gold Coast.

Lynsey Sharp was speaking to BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis