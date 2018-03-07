Commonwealth Games: BBC to provide more than 200 hours of coverage

JJ Chalmers, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Hazel Irvine and Jason Mohammad will front BBC's TV coverage of the Commonwealth Games

The BBC will provide more than 200 hours of coverage of the Commonwealth Games in Australia across television, radio and online from 4 to 15 April.

TV coverage runs daily from 00:00 BST until 20:00 across BBC One and BBC Two, with further coverage on BBC Four and a highlights show on BBC Two.

BBC Radio 5 live will have a breakfast show and live commentary of the action.

BBC Sport online will stream on-demand video clips and live text reporting across desktops, tablets and mobiles.

With a collective reach of around 30m, BBC Sport's social media channels will distribute some of the best moments of the Games as they happen, straight to mobile app, where users can also personalise the offering.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "The Commonwealth Games are a hugely popular sporting event for people across the UK.

"Our unrivalled cross-platform offer will transport audiences to the Gold Coast and put them at the heart of the action to follow their sporting heroes throughout 11 days of top-class competition."