Commonwealth Games: Wales' Dewi Griffiths ruled out by injury

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games because of a stress fracture to his hip.

The 26-year-old, the fastest British marathon runner since Mo Farah, was due to compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

"This obviously isn't the news any athlete would like to hear, but I am sure Team Wales will do the country proud out there," said Griffiths.

The Games on Australia's Gold Coast run from 4-15 April.

Chris Jones, head of endurance for Welsh Athletics, said: "It's a huge loss for the team."

Swansea Harrier Griffiths was the leading British runner at the Cardiff Half Marathon and finished fifth on his marathon debut in Frankfurt in October, clocking two hours nine minutes 49 seconds.