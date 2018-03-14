Gold Coast 2018: Anna Christian 'proud' to captain Isle of Man at Commonwealth Games

Anna Christian won the under-23 British National Time Trial Championships in 2017

Cyclist Anna Christian will captain the 33-strong Isle of Man Commonwealth Games team in Australia next month.

Last year the 22-year-old won the inaugural women's under-23 British National Time Trial Championships.

It will be Christian's second Games, having finished in the top 20 in both the Women's Time Trial and Road Race in Glasgow four year ago.

The Team Trek-Drops cyclist said captaining the Manx team at the Gold Coast was a "massive honour".

She continued: "I couldn't be more proud than to represent the Isle of Man in such a role. The island has a really strong team competing across many sports, and I believe we have a great chance of bringing home medals."

Chef de Mission Leonie Cooil added: "It is fantastic to have Anna as our team captain for the Gold Coast Games.

"She has a wealth of experience when it comes to competing in world class events around the world, and is a great role model for all the athletes."

The majority of the Manx team will leave for Australia on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games is the highest level at which a sportsman or woman can represent the island.