Commonwealth Games: England men's hockey squad announced

England's Barry Middleton is included in the squad for his fourth Commonwealth Games in Australia after competing in the men's final at the 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah tournament

Ten Olympians have been included in the England men's squad for next month's Commonwealth Games.

The 18-strong line-up is unchanged from their recent campaign at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, where they lost 2-1 in the final to Australia.

England face Malaysia, Pakistan, Wales and India in Pool B on the Gold Coast, where the Games start on 4 April.

Head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "We have been training very hard and very well. We're looking to win a medal."

The top two sides of Pool B will qualify for the semi-finals with the men's final taking place on 14 April.

England secured bronze at the Commonwealths in Glasgow four years ago.

England squad: Liam Ansell, David Condon, Brendan Creed, Adam Dixon, James Gall, Harry Gibson (GK), Mark Gleghorne, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, Harry Martin, Barry Middleton, George Pinner (GK), Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward, Henry Weir, Ollie Willars.