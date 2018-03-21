Commonwealth Games 2018: Drew Lasker sought Fab Flournoy advice for Gold Coast trip

Media playback is not supported on this device Drew Lasker: England's Commonwealth Games basketball call an experience to savour

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England call-up Drew Lasker spoke with Newcastle Eagles coach Fab Flournoy to get advice before joining up with the Commonwealth Games basketball squad.

Next month's games on Australia's Gold Coast will feature basketball for the first time since Melbourne 2006, when Flournoy was part of the England side.

Guard Lasker, 35, is one of 12 players chosen to represent his country.

"I sat down with Fab for a few minutes and he gave me lots of great advice," Lasker told BBC Look North.

"The biggest thing he said was to enjoy the moment, take my time.

"It's about finding the balance of focus on winning a medal and enjoying it, taking time to look around and enjoy everything."

Although born in Texas, Lasker has been in England since joining Plymouth in 2005 and is married to a Devonian with a British-born child.

He qualifies as a home-grown player given his marital status but admits it was a surprise to be given the call.

"It never crossed my mind, now I'm in the moment I'm taking it in my stride and enjoying the process," Lasker added.

"I was caught off guard. wasn't expecting it. but when I got the invitation to the initial camp I was all for it, I wanted to do my due diligence.

"I was very interested in being involved and fast forward to be a part of it, it's been a blur."