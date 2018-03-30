Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Since its modest introduction in 1930 with 400 competitors, the Commonwealth Games has evolved into the third largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the summer Olympics and the Asian Games.
The Commonwealth accounts for nearly a third of the global population, and 71 nations and territories will be competing in Queensland - from the tiny South Pacific island of Niue to the world's largest democratic country, India.
While it would be foolish to claim every event is of Olympic standard, there is an abundance of world-class talent and some fascinating narratives to be told - from New Zealand's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to Fiji's sevens captain Jerry Tuwai learning to play rugby on a roundabout using a coconut for a ball.
Then there's 11-year-old Wales table tennis player Anna Hursey, 56 years the junior of Northern Ireland's full-bore rifle shooter David Calvert, who is striving for a fifth gold medal in his record-extending 11th Commonwealth Games. If he wins his individual event, which spans three days, the Belfast pensioner may be grateful for the quirky tradition that dictates the champion is carried to the medal ceremony in a sedan chair by his vanquished opponents.
Who else will be making the headlines? We guide you through the key themes to look out for over the 11 days of competition.
All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.
Thursday, 5 April - day one
|Medal events: 19
|Top home nations contenders
|00:00 & 08:00 Artistic gymnastics - men's team
|England, Scotland & Wales
|00:30 Triathlon - women's race
|Vicky Holland (England), Non Stanford (Wales)
|01:42 Weightlifting - men's 56kg
|04:00 Triathlon - men's race
|Alistair & Jonny Brownlee (both England)
|05:12 Weightlifting - women's 48kg
|09:42 Weightlifting - men's 62kg
|10:02 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired time trial
|10:06 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired time trial
|10:37 Swimming - women's 400m individual medley
|Hannah Miley (Scotland), Aimee Willmott (England)
|10:37 Track cycling - women's team pursuit
|England, Wales
|10:46 Swimming - men's 400m freestyle
|James Guy (England)
|11:04 Swimming - women's 200m freestyle
|11:19 Track cycling - men's team pursuit
|11:21 Swimming - men's S14 200m freestyle
|11:27 Swimming - women's S7 50m butterfly
|Eleanor Robinson (England)
|11:55 Track cycling - women's team sprint
|Lauren Bate & Katy Marchant (England)
|12:02 Track cycling - men's team sprint
|12:44 Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke
|Ross Murdoch (Scotland), Adam Peaty (England)
|12:50 Swimming - women's 4x100m freestyle relay
|England, Wales
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
00:30: Women's triathlon. The first medal event could produce Commonwealth Games history as two-time reigning world champion Flora Duffy bids to win only Bermuda's second gold medal - and the first of any colour by a woman. British contenders include 2013 world champion Non Stanford of Wales and England's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland.
04:00: Men's triathlon. Can anyone stop two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Alistair Brownlee claiming yet another major title? As ever, the man best placed to beat him over this sprint distance is brother Jonny, the Commonwealth and Olympic silver medallist.
08:00: Artistic gymnastics - men's team final and individual qualification. England, led by double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, defend their team title, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals. This is the second, and concluding, session.
10:37: Swimming - women's 400m individual medley final. Scotland's Hannah Miley is among the favourites as she chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in this event. The 28-year-old from Aberdeen is the British record holder.
10:37: Track cycling - women's team pursuit final. Wales, led by Olympic champion Elinor Barker, could challenge a strong Australia team determined to win the inaugural Commonwealth women's team pursuit title. With Laura Kenny not competing and Joanna Rowsell Shand retired, England have turned to a callow but talented team.
12:44: Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke. Ross Murdoch of Scotland was a memorable winner of this event in Glasgow four years ago but admits he nearly quit after a disappointing Rio Olympics. Adam Peaty has yet to master four lengths of a pool but the Olympic champion over 100m clearly cannot be discounted.
Friday, 6 April - day two
|Medal events: 17
|Top home nations contenders
|00:09 & 07:10 Artistic gymnastics - women's team
|England, Wales
|00:42 Weightlifting - women's 53kg
|05:12 Weightlifting - men's 69kg
|09:42 Weightlifting - women's 58kg
|10:37 Swimming - men's 50m butterfly
|Ben Proud (England)
|10:38 Track cycling - women's individual pursuit
|Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales), Ellie Dickinson & Emily Nelson (both England)
|10:41 Swimming - women's 50m breaststroke
|Corrie Scott (Scotland), Sarah Vasey (England)
|10:56 Swimming - men's 200m freestyle
|James Guy (England), Calum Jarvis (Wales), Duncan Scott (Scotland)
|11:28 Track cycling - men's individual pursuit
|Charlie Tanfield (England)
|11:43 Swimming - women's S9 100m backstroke
|Alice Tai (England)
|11:49 Swimming - men's S9 100m freestyle
|Lewis White (England)
|11:52 Track cycling - women's sprint
|Katy Marchant (England)
|12:16 Track cycling - men's keirin
|Jack Carlin (Scotland), Lewis Oliva (Wales)
|12:17 Swimming - men's 400m individual medley
|Dan Wallace (Scotland)
|12:36 Swimming - men's 100m backstroke
|12:51 Swimming - women's 100m butterfly
|Alys Thomas (Wales)
|13:07 Swimming - men's 4x100m freestyle relay
|England, Scotland
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
07:10: Artistic gymnastics - women's team final and individual qualification. Australia will be desperate to regain the team title from England, who have been weakened by the injury-enforced absence of several leading gymnasts. Both nations are likely to be challenged by Canada, who are led by world all-around silver medallist Ellie Black. This is the concluding session of the team event, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals.
10:30: Beach volleyball - Canada v Fiji, women's Pool B. The world's top-ranked women's team grace the first day of the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball event. Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan paired up post-Olympics and should enjoy a routine opening win over Fiji.
10:37: Swimming - men's 50m butterfly. Ben Proud is the reigning world and Commonwealth champion in this event but the Englishman can expect to be pushed hard by Chad le Clos of South Africa.
10:38: Track cycling - women's individual pursuit. British team-mates turn medal rivals in this event and the final could provide an absorbing climax between Olympic gold medal-winning team pursuit members Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald, who is the reigning European champion.
10:56: Swimming - men's 200m freestyle final. South Africa's Olympic silver medallist Chad le Clos will start as favourite but he could be challenged by England's 2015 world champion James Guy, Calum Jarvis of Wales and Glaswegian Duncan Scott, who holds the British record over 100m.
11:28: Track cycling - men's individual pursuit final. England's Charlie Tanfield is aiming to complete a meteoric rise from amateur enthusiast to Commonwealth champion. The 21-year-old just missed out on an individual medal at last month's World Championships.
Saturday, 7 April - day three
|Medal events: 22
|Top home nations contenders
|00:09 Artistic gymnastics - men's all-around
|Max Whitlock & Nile Wilson (England)
|00:31 Para-triathlon - men's race
|Mark Conway & Joe Townsend (both England), David Kerr (N Ireland)
|00:31 Para-triathlon - women's race
|Jade Jones-Hall (England)
|00:42 Weightlifting - men's 77kg
|04:01 Triathlon - mixed team relay
|England, including Alistair & Jonny Brownlee
|05:12 Weightlifting - women's 63kg
|Zoe Smith (England)
|07:41 Artistic gymnastics - women's all-around
|Alice Kinsella (England)
|09:35 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired sprint
|Neil Fachie (Scotland)
|09:42 Weightlifting - men's 85kg
|09:48 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired time trial
|10:16 Track cycling - women's points race
|Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales)
|10:37 Swimming - men's 200m butterfly
|James Guy (England)
|10:43 Swimming - women's 50m freestyle
|10:48 Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke
|Adam Peaty (England), Ross Murdoch (Scotland)
|10:59 Track cycling - women's time trial
|11:03 Swimming - women's 100m backstroke
|Kathleen Dawson (Scotland)
|11:46 Track cycling - men's sprint
|Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner (both Scotland)
|12:09 Swimming - women's 200m breaststroke
|Molly Renshaw & Jocelyn Ulyett (both England), Chloe Tutton (Wales)
|12:16 Swimming - men's SB8 100m breaststroke
|12:33 Swimming - women's SM10 individual medley
|12:44 Track cycling - men's scratch race
|12:50 Swimming - women's 4x200m freestyle relay
|England, Scotland, Wales
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
00:09: Artistic gymnastics - men's individual all-around final. British gymnasts filled the top five places in Glasgow four years ago, led by England pair Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson. Double Olympic champion Whitlock may forego the all-around event to focus on the floor and pommel horse finals, as he did at October's World Championships, which would put Wilson in line for an upgrade from his 2014 silver. He was in the top eight at the most recent Olympics and World Championships, comfortably ahead of any other Commonwealth athlete bar Whitlock's bronze in Rio.
04:01: Triathlon - mixed team relay. The Brownlee brothers helped England to a dominant gold in Glasgow four years ago, and odds on a repeat will be short. Australia, with the likes of individual world silver medallist Ashleigh Gentle in their team, took a giant leap forward in 2017 by winning their first world title.
05:12: Weightlifting - women's 63kg. Zoe Smith's Commonwealth gold in 2010 must have seemed like a distant memory over the last couple of years in which the English weightlifter has battled injury and a funding cut that led to her having to work full-time to support herself. Still only 23 but competing in her third Games, a medal here would show she's back on the right track.
07:41: Artistic gymnastics - women's individual all-around final. England swept the medals in 2014 but none of those gymnasts are competing this time. World Championship all-around finalist Alice Kinsella will lead the British prospects but the favourite will be world silver medallist Ellie Black of Canada. Gold Coast-born Georgia Godwin is another contender.
10:16: Track cycling - women's points race. Two of Britain's Olympic gold-winning team pursuit quartet - Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald - will be riding against each other. The pair won silver and bronze respectively at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Barker was crowned points world champion last year.
11:46: Track cycling - men's individual sprint final. The host nation's Matthew Glaetzer is the current king of speed, and clinched the world title last month. Scotland's Olympic silver medallist Callum Skinner and World Championship silver medallist Jack Carlin will be aiming to stop the South Australian.
10:48: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final. England's Adam Peaty appears well set to achieve his stated aim of "leaving a legacy in the sport that can't be touched". He is undefeated in major championships since Glasgow 2014 and won this event at the Rio Olympics in a world record time.
Sunday, 8 April - day four
|Medal events: 31
|Top home nations contenders
|22:00 (Sat) Athletics - men's 20km walk
|Tom Bosworth (England)
|00:15 Athletics - women's 20km walk
|00:42 Weightlifting - women's 69kg
|03:00 Shooting - women's 10m air pistol
|03:30 Lawn bowls - men's triples
|England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
|04:30 Shooting - men's 10m air rifle
|05:00 Athletics - men's hammer
|Nick Miller (England)
|05:12 Weightlifting - men's 94kg
|05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's floor
|Max Whitlock (England)
|06:18 Athletics - women's T38 long jump
|Olivia Breen (Wales)
|06:23 Artistic gymnastics - men's pommel horse
|Max Whitlock (England)
|06:23 Artistic gymnastics - women's vault
|06:45 Shooting - women's skeet
|Amber Hill (England)
|07:40 Athletics - men's 5000m
|07:42 Artistic gymnastics - men's rings
|Courtney Tulloch & Nile Wilson (both England)
|07:42 Artistic gymnastics - women's uneven bars
|Georgia-Mae Fenton (England)
|08:31 Lawn bowls - women's singles
|Laura Daniels (Wales)
|09:32 Table tennis - women's team
|09:42 Weightlifting - women's 75kg
|10:07 Track cycling - men's time trial
|Callum Skinner (Scotland)
|10:37 Swimming - women's 200m backstroke
|10:43 Swimming - men's 100m freestyle
|Duncan Scott (Scotland)
|11:29 Swimming - men's SM8 200m individual medley
|Ollie Hynd (England)
|11:36 Swimming - women's S9 100m freestyle
|Alice Tai (England)
|11:44 Track cycling - women's scratch race
|Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales)
|12:04 Track cycling - women's keirin
|Rachel James (Wales), Katy Marchant (England)
|12:21 Track cycling - men's points race
|Mark Stewart (Scotland)
|12:24 Swimming - women's 200m individual medley
|Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (England)
|12:31 Swimming - men's 50m backstroke
|12:36 Swimming - women's 50m butterfly
|12:55 Swimming - men's 4x200m freestyle relay
|England, Scotland
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
22:00 (Sat): Athletics - men's 20km race walk. England's Tom Bosworth - sixth at the Rio Olympics - bids to win the first athletics gold medal of these Games in the backyard of one of his biggest rivals, Olympic bronze medallist Dane Bird-Smith.
00:30: Women's hockey: England v India. England take on last year's Asian Cup winners India in a match that could decide top spot in Pool A.
05:30 & 06:20: Artistic gymnastics - men's floor & pommel horse finals. Max Whitlock bids to repeat his quickfire success from Rio, where he ended Great Britain's wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal by winning both of these events within one hour and 45 minutes of each other. Whitlock became the first British gymnast to retain a world title with victory in the pommel last October and he could choose to attempt the hardest pommel horse routine ever seen in competition. He has also changed four of the five tumbles in his floor exercise.
06:45: Shooting: women's skeet final. England's Amber Hill narrowly missed out on the final stage at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as a 16-year-old, and she was sixth in the Rio Olympics. Now 20, the shooter with the distinctive pink cartridges has her sights on gold. Her rivals include Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou, the 2006 champion who earned bronze at last year's World Championships.
08:30: Lawn bowls - women's singles medal matches. Australia's reigning world champion Karen Murphy is the home favourite but don't rule out the talented Laura Daniels of Wales - she won November's World Singles Champion of Champions title in Sydney.
12:04: Track cycling - women's keirin. Welsh rider Rachel James competed as the pilot for Rhiannon Henry in the para events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but she is now seeking to become the inaugural gold medallist in the women's keirin. Australia's national champion Stephanie Morton is arguably the cyclist to beat.
12:24: Swimming - women's 200m individual medley. Reigning champion Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is England's strongest female gold-medal prospect in the swimming events - but no woman has ever successfully defended this title. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist will be up against team-mate Aimee Willmott and Scotland's Hannah Miley.
Monday, 9 April - day five
|Medal events: 33
|Top home nations contenders
|00:00 Lawn bowls - men's pairs
|Paul Foster & Alex Marshall (Scotland), Matt Le Ber & Matt Solway (Guernsey)
|00:42 Weightlifting - men's 105kg
|03:00 Shooting - men's 10m air pistol
|03:15 Lawn bowls - women's fours
|England
|04:30 Shooting - women's 10m air rifle
|Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
|05:12 Weightlifting - women's 90kg
|05:12 Weightlifting - women's +90kg
|05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's vault
|Dom Cunningham (England)
|06:19 Artistic gymnastics - men's parallel bars
|Dan Purvis (Scotland), Nile Wilson (England)
|06:19 Artistic gymnastics - women's beam
|06:45 Shooting - men's skeet
|Ben Llewellin (Wales)
|07:45 Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar
|Nile Wilson (England)
|07:45 Artistic gymnastics - women's floor
|Maisie Methuen (Wales)
|08:30 Badminton - mixed team event
|09:05 Squash - women's singles
|Tesni Evans (Wales), Laura Massaro & Alison Waters (both England)
|09:32 Table tennis - men's team
|England
|09:42 Weightlifting - men's +105kg
|10:05 Athletics - women's F46 javelin
|Hollie Arnold (Wales)
|10:10 Athletics - men's T38 100m
|10:30 Squash - men's singles
|Nick Matthew (England)
|10:37 Swimming - men's 200m backstroke
|10:43 Swimming - women's 800m freestyle
|Jazz Carlin (Wales)
|11:06 Swimming - men's S7 50m freestyle
|11:22 Swimming - women's SB9 100m breaststroke
|11:25 Athletics - men's shot put
|11:35 Athletics - women's 10,000m
|12:07 Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke
|Adam Peaty (England)
|12:12 Swimming - women's 100m breaststroke
|Chloe Tutton (Wales), Sarah Vasey (England)
|12:28 Swimming - women's 200m butterfly
|Emily Large & Aimee Wilmott (both England), Alys Thomas (Wales)
|12:44 Swimming - women's 100m freestyle
|Freya Anderson (England)
|12:50 Athletics - women's 100m
|12:59 Swimming - men's 100m butterfly
|James Guy (England)
|13:15 Athletics - men's 100m
|Adam Gemili (England)
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
00:00: Lawn bowls - men's pairs medal matches. Scotland's Alex Marshall has won this event on three of the past four occasions - another victory, alongside partner Paul Foster, would give him a Scottish-record fifth Commonwealth Games title.
00:42: Weightlifting - men's 105kg. David Katoatau won Kiribati's first-ever Commonwealth medal with gold in Glasgow in 2014 and his celebratory dance made him one of the hits of the Games. Katoatau, who also uses his sport to draw attention to the climate change problems affecting his Pacific island homeland, is back to defend his title. This will be his last major event before retirement, so perhaps expect some special moves if he grabs another gold.
05:12: Weightlifting - women's +90kg. There has been an explosion of media interest in Laurel Hubbard, and not just because last year she became the first New Zealand weightlifter to win a World Championship medal. The controversy surrounds the fact 40-year-old Hubbard was born and lived as a man for more than 30 years before transitioning. Her testosterone levels are within the permitted limit but not everyone is happy about her competing.
07:45: Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final. Nile Wilson earned this title on a tie-break four years ago but the Yorkshireman has since become European champion and earned an Olympic bronze on the horizontal bar.
09:32: Table tennis - men's team gold-medal match. England have excellent pedigree in Commonwealth Games table tennis and captain Paul Drinkhall has said gold in the team event is their priority. England won silver in Glasgow four years ago and could face holders Singapore in a repeat of that final.
10:30: Squash - men's singles gold-medal match. England's Nick Matthew will bring the curtain down on a glittering career later this year and is hoping to sign off from the Commonwealth Games with a third consecutive gold medal in the singles.
10:43: Swimming - women's 800m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin was the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth gold in the pool for 40 years when she took this title in 2014. She subsequently earned silver in this event at the Rio Olympics.
12:07: Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke final. Can anyone stop current world and European champion Adam Peaty from adding the Commonwealth title to his CV in this non-Olympic event?
12:44: Swimming - women's 100m freestyle final. A loaded line-up is likely to include Canada's Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak, England's world junior champion Freya Anderson, defending Commonwealth champion Cate Campbell of Australia and her sister Bronte Campbell, the 2015 world champion.
12:50: Athletics - women's 100m final. Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica will start as favourite but could be challenged by team-mate Christania Williams and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye.
13:15: Athletics - men's 100m final. Retired sprint king Usain Bolt is expected to be watching from the stands as his former training partner and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake attempts to maintain Jamaica's dominance in this event. Blake has revealed Bolt told him there are "going to be problems" if he doesn't win. No pressure, then. England's Adam Gemili won silver in this event four years ago in Glasgow.
Tuesday, 10 April - day six
|Medal events: 26
|Top home nations contenders
|01:00 Road cycling - men's time trial
|Luke Rowe (Wales)
|01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize pair
|England, Jersey, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
|01:45 Powerlifting - men's lightweight
|Ali Jawad (England)
|04:00 Shooting - men's 50m rifle prone
|05:45 Road cycling - women's time trial
|Katie Archibald (Scotland)
|05:45 Powerlifting - women's lightweight
|Zoe Newson (England)
|06:30 Shooting - women's 25m pistol
|07:30 Powerlifting - women's heavyweight
|10:35 Athletics - women's triple jump
|10:37 Swimming - women's 400m freestyle
|Jazz Carlin (Wales)
|10:45 Athletics - men's 110m hurdles
|Andrew Pozzi (England)
|10:45 Powerlifting - men's heavyweight
|Micky Yule (Scotland)
|10:45 Swimming - men's 50m freestyle
|Ben Proud (England)
|10:50 Swimming - women's 50m backstroke
|Georgia Davies (Wales)
|11:05 Athletics - women's T54 1500m
|11:15 Swimming - men's 200m individual medley
|Scott Duncan, Dan Wallace (both Scotland)
|11:27 Athletics - men's T54 1500m
|11:32 Swimming - women's S8 50m freestyle
|11:40 Athletics - women's hammer
|Sophie Hitchon (England)
|11:47 Swimming - men's S9 100m backstroke
|12:03 Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle
|12:05 Athletics - Men's decathlon, 1500m
|Ashley Bryant (England)
|12:43 Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay
|12:48 Athletics - men's 400m
|Matt Hudson-Smith (England)
|12:52 Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay
|England
|13:04 Athletics - women's 1500m
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
00:32 Table tennis - women's singles group stage. The school Easter holidays are well timed for 11-year-old Anna Hursey, who is spending her break competing for Wales. She is believed to be the youngest athlete to represent Wales at senior level in any sport, having made her debut aged 10 last year.
10:37: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin of Wales has designs on competing in the open-water event at the 2020 Olympics, but for now she will be looking to improve on her silver medals in the 400m freestyle from the most recent Olympic and Commonwealth Games. Australia's 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus stands in her way.
10:45: Athletics - men's 110m hurdles final. England's Andrew Pozzi will hope to turn World Indoor Championships gold into Commonwealth glory. Pozzi's indoor gold in Birmingham in March was a breakthrough moment for a highly-talented hurdler who has endured a nightmare run of injuries since the 2012 Olympics.
12:43: Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final. History could be made in the pool, with Australian star Emma McKeon attempting a record-equalling six gold medals in a single Commonwealth Games - this is her sixth, and last, event. She had to revise her initial seven-event target because there is only a 17-minute gap between Monday's 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle finals. The 23-year-old became the first Australian woman to win six medals at a single World Championships last year, following on from her four Olympic medals in Rio.
12:48: Athletics - men's 400m final. Isaac Makwala had one of the most high-profile bugs in sporting history at the 2017 World Championships. The Botswanan was controversially barred from competing in the 400m final because the IAAF believed he had the contagious norovirus. He then finished a drained and disappointed sixth over 200m. His task here will be made easier by the absence of defending champion Kirani James of Grenada and Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa.
12:52: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final.If Olympic and four-time world champion Chad Le Clos gets his way, this final race of the swimming programme will make him the most decorated athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The South African claimed medals in all seven events he entered in Glasgow four years ago. A repeat of his 2014 feat would give the butterfly specialist 19 medals in total, one more than shooters Mick Gault and Phillip Adams.
Wednesday, 11 April - day seven
|Medal events: 15
|Top home nations contenders
|00:01 Shooting - women's double trap
|Rachel Parish (England)
|02:00 Rhythmic gymnastics - team event
|England, Wales
|02:57 Diving - women's synchronised 3m springboard
|Alicia Blagg & Katherine Torrance (England)
|03:00 Shooting - men's 50m pistol
|06:45 Shooting - men's double trap
|Matt French, Steve Scott (both England), Tim Kneale (Isle of Man)
|10:00 Lawn bowls - mixed B2/B3 pairs
|Robert Parr & Irene Edgar (Scotland)
|10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboard
|James Heatly (Scotland), Jack Laugher (England)
|10:15 Athletics - women's javelin
|10:45 Athletics - women's 3,000m steeplechase
|11:05 Athletics - men's high jump
|Robbie Grabarz (England)
|11:32 Athletics - men's long jump
|11:36 Athletics - men's F38 shot put
|12:22 Athletics - women's T35 100m
|Maria Lyle (Scotland)
|12:22 Diving - women's synchronised 10m platform
|Lois Toulson & Robyn Birch (England)
|12:45 Athletics - women's 400m
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
02:00: Netball - New Zealand v England, Pool B. These two teams are seeded to reach the semi-finals and will be desperate to win this group decider, which would mean they would likely avoid hot favourites Australia in the last four. Victory for England would also partially avenge the heartbreaking last-gasp 35-34 semi-final defeat they suffered against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.
10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboard. James Heatly says he would "love" to honour the memory of his late grandfather by winning Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medal for 60 years since Sir Peter Heatly earned his fifth medal - and third gold - in 1958. Reigning champion Jack Laugher will lead England's chances.
12:22: Athletics - women's T35 100m final. Scotland's prodigious 18-year-old para sprinter Maria Lyle has already earned three Paralympic and five World Championship medals, as well as triple European gold in 2016. The Dunbar teenager, who has cerebral palsy, will face her Australian nemesis Isis Holt, the world champion.
12:22: Diving - women's synchronised 10m platform final. A world-class field will include England's talented teenager Lois Toulson, who was in medal contention for much of the Olympic Games before finishing fifth with Tonia Couch. Her new partner is Robyn Birch and they have their work cut out against the established Malaysians, Canadians and Australians.
12:45: Athletics - women's 400m final. Jamaica's Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson and Stephenie Ann McPherson are expected to lead the challenge for gold in the absence of Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who is concentrating on the 200m.
Thursday, 12 April - day eight
|Medal events: 24
|Top home nations contenders
|01:31 Mountain bike - women's cross-country race
|Annie Last (England)
|03:30 Lawn bowls - B6/B7/B8 open triples
|England, Scotland, Wales
|04:31 Mountain bike - men's cross-country race
|Grant Ferguson (Scotland)
|05:00 Shooting - women's 50m rifle prone
|Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
|05:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - individual all-around
|Laura Halford (Wales)
|07:30 Beach volleyball men's final
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 57kg
|Ross Connelly (Scotland)
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 74kg
|Alex Gladkov (Scotland)
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 53kg
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 76kg
|08:31 Lawn bowls - women's triples
|England, Scotland, Wales
|10:07 Diving - men's 3m springboard
|Jack Laugher (England)
|10:25 Athletics - men's pole vault
|Luke Cutts (England)
|10:30 Athletics - women's 400m hurdles
|Eilidh Doyle (Scotland)
|10:45 Athletics - men's 400m hurdles
|10:55 Athletics - women's long jump
|Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers & Lorraine Ugen (all England)
|11:05 Athletics - women's T38 100m
|Sophie Hahn (England), Olivia Breen (Wales)
|11:21 Athletics - men's T12 100m
|Zachary Shaw (England)
|11:30 Beach volleyball women's final
|11:40 Athletics - women's discus
|Jade Lally (England)
|12:17 Diving - women's 10m platform
|Lois Toulson (England)
|12:38 Athletics - women's 200m
|Dina Asher-Smith (England)
|12:56 Athletics - men's 200m
|Zharnel Hughes (England)
|13:13 Athletics - men's 800m
|Kyle Langford (England)
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
01:31: Mountain bike - women's cross-country final. England's Annie Last will look to secure another appearance on an Australian podium, having won World Championship silver last year in Cairns.
08:31: Lawn bowls - women's triples medal matches. The English trio will be looking to defend the title they won in Glasgow when they were led by skip and three-time Commonwealth gold medallist Ellen Falkner, who is appearing at her fifth Games.
10:07: Diving - men's 3m springboard final. Synchronised Olympic champion Jack Laugher goes solo as he attempts to upgrade his individual silver medals from the most recent Olympics, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.
10:30: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final. Scotland's Eilidh Doyle won a surprise bronze in the 400m flat at the World Indoor Championships in March and will fancy her chances of adding to her 400m hurdles silver medals from 2010 and 2014.
11:30: Beach volleyball - women's gold-medal match. It's once more unto the beach as the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball tournament reaches its climax in what promises to be a superb final. The standout teams are Canada's world number one pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan and in-form Aussies Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.
12:38: Athletics - women's 200m final. Dina Asher-Smith returned from a broken foot to finish fourth at the World Championships last summer and the English sprinter should be stronger for having an injury-free build-up to the Commonwealth Games. If it's a close finish, expect more dramatics from Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Bahamian who dived over the line to win the Olympic 400m title in Rio but then lost her balance when leading in last summer's World Championship final and ended up fifth.
Friday, 13 April - day nine
|Medal events: 27
|Top home nations contenders
|00:01 Lawn bowls - women's pairs
|Laura Daniels & Jess Simms (Wales)
|01:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - hoop
|Laura Halford (Wales)
|01:43 Rhythmic gymnastics - ball
|Laura Halford (Wales)
|02:23 Rhythmic gymnastics - clubs
|Laura Halford (Wales)
|02:30 Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
|02:42 Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform
|Tom Daley & Daniel Goodfellow (England)
|03:04 Rhythmic gymnastics - ribbon
|Laura Halford (Wales)
|03:30 Lawn bowls - men's fours
|England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
|04:30 Shooting - men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|06:55 Shooting - women's trap
|Abbey Ling (England)
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 65kg
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 97kg
|Joe Hendry (Scotland), Leon Rattigan (England)
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 57kg
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 68kg
|08:31 Lawn bowls - men's singles
|Darren Burnett (Scotland)
|10:07 Diving - women's 1m springboard
|Katherine Torrance (England)
|10:25 Athletics - women's pole vault
|Holly Bradshaw (England)
|10:30 Athletics - men's 3,000m steeplechase
|10:45 Athletics - men's discus
|10:52 Athletics - men's T47 100m
|11:13 Athletics - heptathlon, 800m
|Katarina Johnson-Thompson (England)
|11:40 Athletics - women's shot put
|11:42 Table tennis - women's doubles
|11:45 Athletics - women's 800m
|Lynsey Sharp (Scotland)
|12:07 Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard
|Jack Laugher & Chris Mears (England)
|12:10 Athletics - men's 10,000m
|13:09 Athletics - women's 100m hurdles
|Tiffany Porter (England)
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
02:42: Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform final: England's Tom Daley will attempt to emulate his 2010 gold in this event - he and current diving partner Daniel Goodfellow earned bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games.
08:31: Lawn bowls - men's singles medal matches. Scotland's Darren Burnett is defending his title on the Gold Coast, where his rivals include young Australian talent Aaron Wilson.
11:13: Athletics - heptathlon 800m. Having claimed her first global senior title in March with gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson will hope to be racing for Commonwealth glory in the seventh and final event. Johnson-Thompson has long been tipped as London 2012 gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill's heir apparent - gold here would actually set her apart from the three-time world champion, who earned bronze in her only Commonwealth Games in 2006.
11:17: Women's rugby sevens - Australia v England. The pool stage gets underway with title favourites and Olympic champions Australia facing England.
11:40: Athletics - women's 800m final. Caster Semenya is strongly fancied to win a first Commonwealth Games title, although podium places behind the reigning world and Olympic champion are up for grabs. Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who finished a tearful sixth behind Semenya at the Rio Olympics, could add to her silver medal won in Glasgow in 2014.
12:07: Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard. Jack Laugher and Chris Mears considered retirement after becoming Britain's first Olympic diving champions in Rio, but they're back on track and odds-on to retain their Commonwealth crown.
Saturday, 14 April - day 10
|Medal events: 44
|Top home nations contenders
|22:45 (Fri) Road cycling - women's road race
|Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker, Dani Rowe (both Wales)
|01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize individual
|David Luckman, Parag Patel (both England), David Calvert (N Ireland)
|03:02 Boxing - women's 45-48kg
|03:17 Boxing - women's 51kg
|Lisa Whiteside (England)
|03:30 Road cycling - men's road race
|Adam Blythe (England), Luke Rowe (Wales)
|03:42 Boxing - women's 60kg
|03:45 Hockey - women's final
|England
|03:45 Shooting - men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Neil Stirton (Scotland)
|03:57 Table tennis - women's TT6-10 singles
|Felicity Pickard (England)
|04:07 Boxing - men's 46-49kg
|04:32 Boxing - men's 52kg
|04:32 Table tennis - men's TT6-10 singles
|Kim Daybell (England)
|04:57 Boxing - men's 60kg
|James McGivern (Northern Ireland)
|05:22 Boxing - men's 64kg
|05:25 Athletics - women's high jump
|Morgan Lake (England)
|05:35 Athletics - men's javelin
|05:40 Athletics - men's 4x100m relay
|England
|05:47 Boxing - men's 91kg
|Cheavon Clarke (England)
|05:57 Athletics - women's 4x100m relay
|England
|06:15 Athletics - men's triple jump
|Nathan Fox (England)
|06:20 Athletics - women's 5,000m
|Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell (both Scotland), Laura Weightman (England)
|06:30 Shooting - men's trap
|Aaron Heading, Ed Ling (both England)
|07:10 Athletics - men's 1500m
|Charlie Grice (England), Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman (both Scotland)
|07:38 Athletics - women's 4x400m relay
|England, Scotland
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 86kg
|Syerus Eslami (England)
|08:00 Wrestling - men's 125kg
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 50kg
|08:00 Wrestling - women's 62kg
|08:07 Athletics - men's 4x400m relay
|England
|09:32 Boxing - women's 57kg
|Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
|09:47 Boxing - women's 69kg
|Lauren Price (Wales)
|10:02 Table tennis - women's singles
|Tin-Tin Ho (England)
|10:07 Diving - women's 3m springboard
|Grace Reid (Scotland)
|10:12 Boxing - women's 75kg
|10:30 Squash - mixed doubles
|Tesni Evans & Peter Creed (Wales), Daryl Selby & Alison Waters (England)
|10:37 Boxing - men's 56kg
|Peter McGrail (England)
|11:02 Boxing - men's 69kg
|11:27 Boxing - men's 75kg
|11:30 Basketball - women's final
|11:52 Boxing - men's 81kg
|Sean Lazzerini (Scotland)
|11:57 Table tennis - men's doubles
|12:04 Diving - men's 10m platform
|Tom Daley (England)
|12:15 Hockey - men's final
|12:17 Boxing - men's +91kg
|Frazer Clarke (England)
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
03:45: Hockey - women's final. Australia and England were the two pre-tournament favourites and are likely to be contesting the final at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.
05:40: Athletics - men's 4x100m final. Great Britain won a memorable relay gold at the 2017 World Championships in London and two of that quartet, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Adam Gemili, will be in action for England. Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to gold four years ago and, even in his absence, Jamaica will take some beating once more.
05:47: Boxing - men's 91kg final. The heavyweight division is packed with Home Nations talent, including England's Cheavon Clarke, who represented Jamaica at Glasgow 2014. Whoever reaches the final will do well to avoid New Zealand's David Nyika - the winner of 2014 light-heavyweight gold spent part of last year training in a car park after splitting with his long-term coach.
05:57: Athletics - women's 4x100m final. Reigning champions Jamaica remain the team to beat in this relay, particularly with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson likely to be in their ranks, but England could threaten an upset having won silver at the 2017 World Championships.
07:38: Athletics - women's 4x400m final. England have earned medals in this event at the last two Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014 and silver in Delhi in 2010. Jamaica won gold in a Games record of 3:23.82 four years ago and will be among the favourites again.
09:32: Boxing - women's 57kg final. Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh will be looking to upgrade her silver medal from Glasgow 2014 but will be mindful of local favourite Skye Nicolson, who is following in the footsteps of her late brother Jamie.
10:37: Boxing - men's 56kg final. England's gold medal hopes at bantamweight rest on the compact shoulders of Liverpudlian Peter McGrail. He will be confident of delivering after collecting a World Championships bronze and a European Championships gold last year.
11:05: Men's rugby sevens - Australia v England. Australia face arch-rivals England in the men's pool stage. The hosts used home advantage to good effect when they won their first World Series leg for six years in Sydney in January. England came second at the last World Cup and helped Great Britain win Olympic silver in Rio.
12:04: Diving - men's 10m platform final. Tom Daley claimed his first individual World Championship title for eight years last summer, leading all the way to defeat Olympic champion Chen Aisen in the 10m platform. It was a magnificent riposte to his shock elimination in the semi-finals of the same event at the Olympic Games just 11 months earlier. The 23-year-old is vying for a third successive individual Commonwealth title.
Sunday, 15 April - day 11
|Medal events: 17
|Top home nations contenders
|21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathon
|21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathon
|Samantha Kinghorn (Scotland)
|22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathon
|23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathon
|Callum Hawkins (Scotland)
|00:01TBC Badminton - men's singles
|Rajiv Ouseph (England)
|00:01TBC Badminton - women's singles
|Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)
|00:01TBC Badminton - men's doubles
|Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England)
|00:01TBC Badminton - women's doubles
|Lauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England)
|00:01TBC Badminton - mixed doubles
|Chris & Gabby Adcock (England)
|01:15 Table tennis - mixed doubles
|02:30 Basketball - men's final
|03:00 Squash - women's doubles
|Laura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry, Alison Waters & Jenny Duncalf (both England)
|03:20 Table tennis - men's singles
|Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford (both England)
|04:00 Squash - men's doubles
|Alan Clyne & Greg Lobban (Scotland)
|04:02 Netball - final
|England
|05:42 Rugby sevens - women
|06:04 Rugby sevens - men
|England
KEY ACTION TO WATCH:
00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband-and-wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and won bronze at last year's World Championships.
01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. England enjoyed a clean sweep in the mixed doubles in 2014. Reigning champion Paul Drinkhall, who won gold with wife Joanna in Glasgow, is not defending his title, but team-mates Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho could go one better than their silver four years ago.
03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. England's Liam Pickford won bronze in 2014.
04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England will be hoping to have broken up the antipodean duopoly. Reigning champions Australia are favourites, and the Diamonds will be desperate to win Commonwealth gold on their own soil for the first time.
05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.
06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.