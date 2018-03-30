Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018

Gold Coast 2018
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April
Since its modest introduction in 1930 with 400 competitors, the Commonwealth Games has evolved into the third largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the summer Olympics and the Asian Games.

The Commonwealth accounts for nearly a third of the global population, and 71 nations and territories will be competing in Queensland - from the tiny South Pacific island of Niue to the world's largest democratic country, India.

While it would be foolish to claim every event is of Olympic standard, there is an abundance of world-class talent and some fascinating narratives to be told - from New Zealand's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to Fiji's sevens captain Jerry Tuwai learning to play rugby on a roundabout using a coconut for a ball.

Then there's 11-year-old Wales table tennis player Anna Hursey, 56 years the junior of Northern Ireland's full-bore rifle shooter David Calvert, who is striving for a fifth gold medal in his record-extending 11th Commonwealth Games. If he wins his individual event, which spans three days, the Belfast pensioner may be grateful for the quirky tradition that dictates the champion is carried to the medal ceremony in a sedan chair by his vanquished opponents.

Who else will be making the headlines? We guide you through the key themes to look out for over the 11 days of competition.

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.

Thursday, 5 April - day one

Medal events: 19Top home nations contenders
00:00 & 08:00 Artistic gymnastics - men's teamEngland, Scotland & Wales
00:30 Triathlon - women's raceVicky Holland (England), Non Stanford (Wales)
01:42 Weightlifting - men's 56kg
04:00 Triathlon - men's raceAlistair & Jonny Brownlee (both England)
05:12 Weightlifting - women's 48kg
09:42 Weightlifting - men's 62kg
10:02 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired time trial
10:06 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired time trial
10:37 Swimming - women's 400m individual medleyHannah Miley (Scotland), Aimee Willmott (England)
10:37 Track cycling - women's team pursuitEngland, Wales
10:46 Swimming - men's 400m freestyleJames Guy (England)
11:04 Swimming - women's 200m freestyle
11:19 Track cycling - men's team pursuit
11:21 Swimming - men's S14 200m freestyle
11:27 Swimming - women's S7 50m butterflyEleanor Robinson (England)
11:55 Track cycling - women's team sprintLauren Bate & Katy Marchant (England)
12:02 Track cycling - men's team sprint
12:44 Swimming - men's 200m breaststrokeRoss Murdoch (Scotland), Adam Peaty (England)
12:50 Swimming - women's 4x100m freestyle relayEngland, Wales

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:30: Women's triathlon. The first medal event could produce Commonwealth Games history as two-time reigning world champion Flora Duffy bids to win only Bermuda's second gold medal - and the first of any colour by a woman. British contenders include 2013 world champion Non Stanford of Wales and England's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland.

04:00: Men's triathlon. Can anyone stop two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Alistair Brownlee claiming yet another major title? As ever, the man best placed to beat him over this sprint distance is brother Jonny, the Commonwealth and Olympic silver medallist.

08:00: Artistic gymnastics - men's team final and individual qualification. England, led by double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, defend their team title, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals. This is the second, and concluding, session.

10:37: Swimming - women's 400m individual medley final. Scotland's Hannah Miley is among the favourites as she chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in this event. The 28-year-old from Aberdeen is the British record holder.

10:37: Track cycling - women's team pursuit final. Wales, led by Olympic champion Elinor Barker, could challenge a strong Australia team determined to win the inaugural Commonwealth women's team pursuit title. With Laura Kenny not competing and Joanna Rowsell Shand retired, England have turned to a callow but talented team.

12:44: Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke. Ross Murdoch of Scotland was a memorable winner of this event in Glasgow four years ago but admits he nearly quit after a disappointing Rio Olympics. Adam Peaty has yet to master four lengths of a pool but the Olympic champion over 100m clearly cannot be discounted.

Friday, 6 April - day two

Medal events: 17Top home nations contenders
00:09 & 07:10 Artistic gymnastics - women's teamEngland, Wales
00:42 Weightlifting - women's 53kg
05:12 Weightlifting - men's 69kg
09:42 Weightlifting - women's 58kg
10:37 Swimming - men's 50m butterflyBen Proud (England)
10:38 Track cycling - women's individual pursuitKatie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales), Ellie Dickinson & Emily Nelson (both England)
10:41 Swimming - women's 50m breaststrokeCorrie Scott (Scotland), Sarah Vasey (England)
10:56 Swimming - men's 200m freestyleJames Guy (England), Calum Jarvis (Wales), Duncan Scott (Scotland)
11:28 Track cycling - men's individual pursuitCharlie Tanfield (England)
11:43 Swimming - women's S9 100m backstrokeAlice Tai (England)
11:49 Swimming - men's S9 100m freestyleLewis White (England)
11:52 Track cycling - women's sprintKaty Marchant (England)
12:16 Track cycling - men's keirinJack Carlin (Scotland), Lewis Oliva (Wales)
12:17 Swimming - men's 400m individual medleyDan Wallace (Scotland)
12:36 Swimming - men's 100m backstroke
12:51 Swimming - women's 100m butterflyAlys Thomas (Wales)
13:07 Swimming - men's 4x100m freestyle relayEngland, Scotland

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

07:10: Artistic gymnastics - women's team final and individual qualification. Australia will be desperate to regain the team title from England, who have been weakened by the injury-enforced absence of several leading gymnasts. Both nations are likely to be challenged by Canada, who are led by world all-around silver medallist Ellie Black. This is the concluding session of the team event, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals.

10:30: Beach volleyball - Canada v Fiji, women's Pool B. The world's top-ranked women's team grace the first day of the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball event. Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan paired up post-Olympics and should enjoy a routine opening win over Fiji. 

10:37: Swimming - men's 50m butterfly. Ben Proud is the reigning world and Commonwealth champion in this event but the Englishman can expect to be pushed hard by Chad le Clos of South Africa.

10:38: Track cycling - women's individual pursuit. British team-mates turn medal rivals in this event and the final could provide an absorbing climax between Olympic gold medal-winning team pursuit members Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald, who is the reigning European champion.

10:56: Swimming - men's 200m freestyle final. South Africa's Olympic silver medallist Chad le Clos will start as favourite but he could be challenged by England's 2015 world champion James Guy, Calum Jarvis of Wales and Glaswegian Duncan Scott, who holds the British record over 100m.

11:28: Track cycling - men's individual pursuit final. England's Charlie Tanfield is aiming to complete a meteoric rise from amateur enthusiast to Commonwealth champion. The 21-year-old just missed out on an individual medal at last month's World Championships.

Saturday, 7 April - day three

Medal events: 22Top home nations contenders
00:09 Artistic gymnastics - men's all-aroundMax Whitlock & Nile Wilson (England)
00:31 Para-triathlon - men's raceMark Conway & Joe Townsend (both England), David Kerr (N Ireland)
00:31 Para-triathlon - women's raceJade Jones-Hall (England)
00:42 Weightlifting - men's 77kg
04:01 Triathlon - mixed team relayEngland, including Alistair & Jonny Brownlee
05:12 Weightlifting - women's 63kgZoe Smith (England)
07:41 Artistic gymnastics - women's all-aroundAlice Kinsella (England)
09:35 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired sprintNeil Fachie (Scotland)
09:42 Weightlifting - men's 85kg
09:48 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired time trial
10:16 Track cycling - women's points raceKatie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales)
10:37 Swimming - men's 200m butterflyJames Guy (England)
10:43 Swimming - women's 50m freestyle
10:48 Swimming - men's 100m breaststrokeAdam Peaty (England), Ross Murdoch (Scotland)
10:59 Track cycling - women's time trial
11:03 Swimming - women's 100m backstrokeKathleen Dawson (Scotland)
11:46 Track cycling - men's sprintJack Carlin & Callum Skinner (both Scotland)
12:09 Swimming - women's 200m breaststrokeMolly Renshaw & Jocelyn Ulyett (both England), Chloe Tutton (Wales)
12:16 Swimming - men's SB8 100m breaststroke
12:33 Swimming - women's SM10 individual medley
12:44 Track cycling - men's scratch race
12:50 Swimming - women's 4x200m freestyle relayEngland, Scotland, Wales

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:09: Artistic gymnastics - men's individual all-around final. British gymnasts filled the top five places in Glasgow four years ago, led by England pair Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson. Double Olympic champion Whitlock may forego the all-around event to focus on the floor and pommel horse finals, as he did at October's World Championships, which would put Wilson in line for an upgrade from his 2014 silver. He was in the top eight at the most recent Olympics and World Championships, comfortably ahead of any other Commonwealth athlete bar Whitlock's bronze in Rio.

04:01: Triathlon - mixed team relay. The Brownlee brothers helped England to a dominant gold in Glasgow four years ago, and odds on a repeat will be short. Australia, with the likes of individual world silver medallist Ashleigh Gentle in their team, took a giant leap forward in 2017 by winning their first world title.

05:12: Weightlifting - women's 63kg. Zoe Smith's Commonwealth gold in 2010 must have seemed like a distant memory over the last couple of years in which the English weightlifter has battled injury and a funding cut that led to her having to work full-time to support herself. Still only 23 but competing in her third Games, a medal here would show she's back on the right track.

07:41: Artistic gymnastics - women's individual all-around final. England swept the medals in 2014 but none of those gymnasts are competing this time. World Championship all-around finalist Alice Kinsella will lead the British prospects but the favourite will be world silver medallist Ellie Black of Canada. Gold Coast-born Georgia Godwin is another contender.

10:16: Track cycling - women's points race. Two of Britain's Olympic gold-winning team pursuit quartet - Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald - will be riding against each other. The pair won silver and bronze respectively at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Barker was crowned points world champion last year.

11:46: Track cycling - men's individual sprint final. The host nation's Matthew Glaetzer is the current king of speed, and clinched the world title last month. Scotland's Olympic silver medallist Callum Skinner and World Championship silver medallist Jack Carlin will be aiming to stop the South Australian.

10:48: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final. England's Adam Peaty appears well set to achieve his stated aim of "leaving a legacy in the sport that can't be touched". He is undefeated in major championships since Glasgow 2014 and won this event at the Rio Olympics in a world record time.

Sunday, 8 April - day four

Medal events: 31Top home nations contenders
22:00 (Sat) Athletics - men's 20km walkTom Bosworth (England)
00:15 Athletics - women's 20km walk
00:42 Weightlifting - women's 69kg
03:00 Shooting - women's 10m air pistol
03:30 Lawn bowls - men's triplesEngland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
04:30 Shooting - men's 10m air rifle
05:00 Athletics - men's hammerNick Miller (England)
05:12 Weightlifting - men's 94kg
05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's floorMax Whitlock (England)
06:18 Athletics - women's T38 long jumpOlivia Breen (Wales)
06:23 Artistic gymnastics - men's pommel horseMax Whitlock (England)
06:23 Artistic gymnastics - women's vault
06:45 Shooting - women's skeetAmber Hill (England)
07:40 Athletics - men's 5000m
07:42 Artistic gymnastics - men's ringsCourtney Tulloch & Nile Wilson (both England)
07:42 Artistic gymnastics - women's uneven barsGeorgia-Mae Fenton (England)
08:31 Lawn bowls - women's singlesLaura Daniels (Wales)
09:32 Table tennis - women's team
09:42 Weightlifting - women's 75kg
10:07 Track cycling - men's time trialCallum Skinner (Scotland)
10:37 Swimming - women's 200m backstroke
10:43 Swimming - men's 100m freestyleDuncan Scott (Scotland)
11:29 Swimming - men's SM8 200m individual medleyOllie Hynd (England)
11:36 Swimming - women's S9 100m freestyleAlice Tai (England)
11:44 Track cycling - women's scratch raceKatie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales)
12:04 Track cycling - women's keirinRachel James (Wales), Katy Marchant (England)
12:21 Track cycling - men's points raceMark Stewart (Scotland)
12:24 Swimming - women's 200m individual medleySiobhan-Marie O'Connor (England)
12:31 Swimming - men's 50m backstroke
12:36 Swimming - women's 50m butterfly
12:55 Swimming - men's 4x200m freestyle relayEngland, Scotland

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

22:00 (Sat): Athletics - men's 20km race walk. England's Tom Bosworth - sixth at the Rio Olympics - bids to win the first athletics gold medal of these Games in the backyard of one of his biggest rivals, Olympic bronze medallist Dane Bird-Smith.

00:30: Women's hockey: England v India. England take on last year's Asian Cup winners India in a match that could decide top spot in Pool A.

05:30 & 06:20: Artistic gymnastics - men's floor & pommel horse finals. Max Whitlock bids to repeat his quickfire success from Rio, where he ended Great Britain's wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal by winning both of these events within one hour and 45 minutes of each other. Whitlock became the first British gymnast to retain a world title with victory in the pommel last October and he could choose to attempt the hardest pommel horse routine ever seen in competition. He has also changed four of the five tumbles in his floor exercise.

Max Whitlock
Double Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock will be one of the England team's key medal hopes in Australia

06:45: Shooting: women's skeet final. England's Amber Hill narrowly missed out on the final stage at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as a 16-year-old, and she was sixth in the Rio Olympics. Now 20, the shooter with the distinctive pink cartridges has her sights on gold. Her rivals include Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou, the 2006 champion who earned bronze at last year's World Championships.

08:30: Lawn bowls - women's singles medal matches. Australia's reigning world champion Karen Murphy is the home favourite but don't rule out the talented Laura Daniels of Wales - she won November's World Singles Champion of Champions title in Sydney.

12:04: Track cycling - women's keirin. Welsh rider Rachel James competed as the pilot for Rhiannon Henry in the para events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but she is now seeking to become the inaugural gold medallist in the women's keirin. Australia's national champion Stephanie Morton is arguably the cyclist to beat.

12:24: Swimming - women's 200m individual medley. Reigning champion Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is England's strongest female gold-medal prospect in the swimming events - but no woman has ever successfully defended this title. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist will be up against team-mate Aimee Willmott and Scotland's Hannah Miley.

Monday, 9 April - day five

Medal events: 33Top home nations contenders
00:00 Lawn bowls - men's pairsPaul Foster & Alex Marshall (Scotland), Matt Le Ber & Matt Solway (Guernsey)
00:42 Weightlifting - men's 105kg
03:00 Shooting - men's 10m air pistol
03:15 Lawn bowls - women's foursEngland
04:30 Shooting - women's 10m air rifleJen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
05:12 Weightlifting - women's 90kg
05:12 Weightlifting - women's +90kg
05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's vaultDom Cunningham (England)
06:19 Artistic gymnastics - men's parallel barsDan Purvis (Scotland), Nile Wilson (England)
06:19 Artistic gymnastics - women's beam
06:45 Shooting - men's skeetBen Llewellin (Wales)
07:45 Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal barNile Wilson (England)
07:45 Artistic gymnastics - women's floorMaisie Methuen (Wales)
08:30 Badminton - mixed team event
09:05 Squash - women's singlesTesni Evans (Wales), Laura Massaro & Alison Waters (both England)
09:32 Table tennis - men's teamEngland
09:42 Weightlifting - men's +105kg
10:05 Athletics - women's F46 javelinHollie Arnold (Wales)
10:10 Athletics - men's T38 100m
10:30 Squash - men's singlesNick Matthew (England)
10:37 Swimming - men's 200m backstroke
10:43 Swimming - women's 800m freestyleJazz Carlin (Wales)
11:06 Swimming - men's S7 50m freestyle
11:22 Swimming - women's SB9 100m breaststroke
11:25 Athletics - men's shot put
11:35 Athletics - women's 10,000m
12:07 Swimming - men's 50m breaststrokeAdam Peaty (England)
12:12 Swimming - women's 100m breaststrokeChloe Tutton (Wales), Sarah Vasey (England)
12:28 Swimming - women's 200m butterflyEmily Large & Aimee Wilmott (both England), Alys Thomas (Wales)
12:44 Swimming - women's 100m freestyleFreya Anderson (England)
12:50 Athletics - women's 100m
12:59 Swimming - men's 100m butterflyJames Guy (England)
13:15 Athletics - men's 100mAdam Gemili (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:00: Lawn bowls - men's pairs medal matches. Scotland's Alex Marshall has won this event on three of the past four occasions - another victory, alongside partner Paul Foster, would give him a Scottish-record fifth Commonwealth Games title.

Alex Marshall
Lawn bowler Alex Marshall is seeking to set a Scottish record in Australia

00:42: Weightlifting - men's 105kg. David Katoatau won Kiribati's first-ever Commonwealth medal with gold in Glasgow in 2014 and his celebratory dance made him one of the hits of the Games. Katoatau, who also uses his sport to draw attention to the climate change problems affecting his Pacific island homeland, is back to defend his title. This will be his last major event before retirement, so perhaps expect some special moves if he grabs another gold.

05:12: Weightlifting - women's +90kg. There has been an explosion of media interest in Laurel Hubbard, and not just because last year she became the first New Zealand weightlifter to win a World Championship medal. The controversy surrounds the fact 40-year-old Hubbard was born and lived as a man for more than 30 years before transitioning. Her testosterone levels are within the permitted limit but not everyone is happy about her competing.

07:45: Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final. Nile Wilson earned this title on a tie-break four years ago but the Yorkshireman has since become European champion and earned an Olympic bronze on the horizontal bar.

09:32: Table tennis - men's team gold-medal match. England have excellent pedigree in Commonwealth Games table tennis and captain Paul Drinkhall has said gold in the team event is their priority. England won silver in Glasgow four years ago and could face holders Singapore in a repeat of that final.

10:30: Squash - men's singles gold-medal match. England's Nick Matthew will bring the curtain down on a glittering career later this year and is hoping to sign off from the Commonwealth Games with a third consecutive gold medal in the singles.

10:43: Swimming - women's 800m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin was the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth gold in the pool for 40 years when she took this title in 2014. She subsequently earned silver in this event at the Rio Olympics.

12:07: Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke final. Can anyone stop current world and European champion Adam Peaty from adding the Commonwealth title to his CV in this non-Olympic event?

12:44: Swimming - women's 100m freestyle final. A loaded line-up is likely to include Canada's Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak, England's world junior champion Freya Anderson, defending Commonwealth champion Cate Campbell of Australia and her sister Bronte Campbell, the 2015 world champion.

12:50: Athletics - women's 100m final. Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica will start as favourite but could be challenged by team-mate Christania Williams and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye.

13:15: Athletics - men's 100m final. Retired sprint king Usain Bolt is expected to be watching from the stands as his former training partner and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake attempts to maintain Jamaica's dominance in this event. Blake has revealed Bolt told him there are "going to be problems" if he doesn't win. No pressure, then. England's Adam Gemili won silver in this event four years ago in Glasgow.

Tuesday, 10 April - day six

Medal events: 26Top home nations contenders
01:00 Road cycling - men's time trialLuke Rowe (Wales)
01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize pairEngland, Jersey, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
01:45 Powerlifting - men's lightweightAli Jawad (England)
04:00 Shooting - men's 50m rifle prone
05:45 Road cycling - women's time trialKatie Archibald (Scotland)
05:45 Powerlifting - women's lightweightZoe Newson (England)
06:30 Shooting - women's 25m pistol
07:30 Powerlifting - women's heavyweight
10:35 Athletics - women's triple jump
10:37 Swimming - women's 400m freestyleJazz Carlin (Wales)
10:45 Athletics - men's 110m hurdlesAndrew Pozzi (England)
10:45 Powerlifting - men's heavyweightMicky Yule (Scotland)
10:45 Swimming - men's 50m freestyleBen Proud (England)
10:50 Swimming - women's 50m backstrokeGeorgia Davies (Wales)
11:05 Athletics - women's T54 1500m
11:15 Swimming - men's 200m individual medleyScott Duncan, Dan Wallace (both Scotland)
11:27 Athletics - men's T54 1500m
11:32 Swimming - women's S8 50m freestyle
11:40 Athletics - women's hammerSophie Hitchon (England)
11:47 Swimming - men's S9 100m backstroke
12:03 Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle
12:05 Athletics - Men's decathlon, 1500mAshley Bryant (England)
12:43 Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay
12:48 Athletics - men's 400mMatt Hudson-Smith (England)
12:52 Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relayEngland
13:04 Athletics - women's 1500m

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:32 Table tennis - women's singles group stage. The school Easter holidays are well timed for 11-year-old Anna Hursey, who is spending her break competing for Wales. She is believed to be the youngest athlete to represent Wales at senior level in any sport, having made her debut aged 10 last year.

10:37: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin of Wales has designs on competing in the open-water event at the 2020 Olympics, but for now she will be looking to improve on her silver medals in the 400m freestyle from the most recent Olympic and Commonwealth Games. Australia's 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus stands in her way.

10:45: Athletics - men's 110m hurdles final. England's Andrew Pozzi will hope to turn World Indoor Championships gold into Commonwealth glory. Pozzi's indoor gold in Birmingham in March was a breakthrough moment for a highly-talented hurdler who has endured a nightmare run of injuries since the 2012 Olympics.

12:43: Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final. History could be made in the pool, with Australian star Emma McKeon attempting a record-equalling six gold medals in a single Commonwealth Games - this is her sixth, and last, event. She had to revise her initial seven-event target because there is only a 17-minute gap between Monday's 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle finals. The 23-year-old became the first Australian woman to win six medals at a single World Championships last year, following on from her four Olympic medals in Rio.

12:48: Athletics - men's 400m final. Isaac Makwala had one of the most high-profile bugs in sporting history at the 2017 World Championships. The Botswanan was controversially barred from competing in the 400m final because the IAAF believed he had the contagious norovirus. He then finished a drained and disappointed sixth over 200m. His task here will be made easier by the absence of defending champion Kirani James of Grenada and Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa.

12:52: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final.If Olympic and four-time world champion Chad Le Clos gets his way, this final race of the swimming programme will make him the most decorated athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The South African claimed medals in all seven events he entered in Glasgow four years ago. A repeat of his 2014 feat would give the butterfly specialist 19 medals in total, one more than shooters Mick Gault and Phillip Adams.

Wednesday, 11 April - day seven

Medal events: 15Top home nations contenders
00:01 Shooting - women's double trapRachel Parish (England)
02:00 Rhythmic gymnastics - team eventEngland, Wales
02:57 Diving - women's synchronised 3m springboardAlicia Blagg & Katherine Torrance (England)
03:00 Shooting - men's 50m pistol
06:45 Shooting - men's double trapMatt French, Steve Scott (both England), Tim Kneale (Isle of Man)
10:00 Lawn bowls - mixed B2/B3 pairsRobert Parr & Irene Edgar (Scotland)
10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboardJames Heatly (Scotland), Jack Laugher (England)
10:15 Athletics - women's javelin
10:45 Athletics - women's 3,000m steeplechase
11:05 Athletics - men's high jumpRobbie Grabarz (England)
11:32 Athletics - men's long jump
11:36 Athletics - men's F38 shot put
12:22 Athletics - women's T35 100mMaria Lyle (Scotland)
12:22 Diving - women's synchronised 10m platformLois Toulson & Robyn Birch (England)
12:45 Athletics - women's 400m

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

02:00: Netball - New Zealand v England, Pool B. These two teams are seeded to reach the semi-finals and will be desperate to win this group decider, which would mean they would likely avoid hot favourites Australia in the last four. Victory for England would also partially avenge the heartbreaking last-gasp 35-34 semi-final defeat they suffered against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboard. James Heatly says he would "love" to honour the memory of his late grandfather by winning Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medal for 60 years since Sir Peter Heatly earned his fifth medal - and third gold - in 1958. Reigning champion Jack Laugher will lead England's chances.

12:22: Athletics - women's T35 100m final. Scotland's prodigious 18-year-old para sprinter Maria Lyle has already earned three Paralympic and five World Championship medals, as well as triple European gold in 2016. The Dunbar teenager, who has cerebral palsy, will face her Australian nemesis Isis Holt, the world champion.

12:22: Diving - women's synchronised 10m platform final. A world-class field will include England's talented teenager Lois Toulson, who was in medal contention for much of the Olympic Games before finishing fifth with Tonia Couch. Her new partner is Robyn Birch and they have their work cut out against the established Malaysians, Canadians and Australians.

12:45: Athletics - women's 400m final. Jamaica's Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson and Stephenie Ann McPherson are expected to lead the challenge for gold in the absence of Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who is concentrating on the 200m.

Thursday, 12 April - day eight

Medal events: 24Top home nations contenders
01:31 Mountain bike - women's cross-country raceAnnie Last (England)
03:30 Lawn bowls - B6/B7/B8 open triples England, Scotland, Wales
04:31 Mountain bike - men's cross-country raceGrant Ferguson (Scotland)
05:00 Shooting - women's 50m rifle proneJen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
05:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - individual all-aroundLaura Halford (Wales)
07:30 Beach volleyball men's final
08:00 Wrestling - men's 57kgRoss Connelly (Scotland)
08:00 Wrestling - men's 74kgAlex Gladkov (Scotland)
08:00 Wrestling - women's 53kg
08:00 Wrestling - women's 76kg
08:31 Lawn bowls - women's triplesEngland, Scotland, Wales
10:07 Diving - men's 3m springboardJack Laugher (England)
10:25 Athletics - men's pole vaultLuke Cutts (England)
10:30 Athletics - women's 400m hurdlesEilidh Doyle (Scotland)
10:45 Athletics - men's 400m hurdles
10:55 Athletics - women's long jumpShara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers & Lorraine Ugen (all England)
11:05 Athletics - women's T38 100mSophie Hahn (England), Olivia Breen (Wales)
11:21 Athletics - men's T12 100mZachary Shaw (England)
11:30 Beach volleyball women's final
11:40 Athletics - women's discusJade Lally (England)
12:17 Diving - women's 10m platformLois Toulson (England)
12:38 Athletics - women's 200mDina Asher-Smith (England)
12:56 Athletics - men's 200mZharnel Hughes (England)
13:13 Athletics - men's 800mKyle Langford (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

01:31: Mountain bike - women's cross-country final. England's Annie Last will look to secure another appearance on an Australian podium, having won World Championship silver last year in Cairns.

08:31: Lawn bowls - women's triples medal matches. The English trio will be looking to defend the title they won in Glasgow when they were led by skip and three-time Commonwealth gold medallist Ellen Falkner, who is appearing at her fifth Games.

10:07: Diving - men's 3m springboard final. Synchronised Olympic champion Jack Laugher goes solo as he attempts to upgrade his individual silver medals from the most recent Olympics, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

10:30: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final. Scotland's Eilidh Doyle won a surprise bronze in the 400m flat at the World Indoor Championships in March and will fancy her chances of adding to her 400m hurdles silver medals from 2010 and 2014.

11:30: Beach volleyball - women's gold-medal match. It's once more unto the beach as the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball tournament reaches its climax in what promises to be a superb final. The standout teams are Canada's world number one pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan and in-form Aussies Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

12:38: Athletics - women's 200m final. Dina Asher-Smith returned from a broken foot to finish fourth at the World Championships last summer and the English sprinter should be stronger for having an injury-free build-up to the Commonwealth Games. If it's a close finish, expect more dramatics from Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Bahamian who dived over the line to win the Olympic 400m title in Rio but then lost her balance when leading in last summer's World Championship final and ended up fifth.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas dives over the finish line to win the 400m gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas dives over the finish line to win the 400m gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games

Friday, 13 April - day nine

Medal events: 27Top home nations contenders
00:01 Lawn bowls - women's pairsLaura Daniels & Jess Simms (Wales)
01:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - hoopLaura Halford (Wales)
01:43 Rhythmic gymnastics - ballLaura Halford (Wales)
02:23 Rhythmic gymnastics - clubsLaura Halford (Wales)
02:30 Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positionsJen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland)
02:42 Diving - men's synchronised 10m platformTom Daley & Daniel Goodfellow (England)
03:04 Rhythmic gymnastics - ribbonLaura Halford (Wales)
03:30 Lawn bowls - men's foursEngland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales
04:30 Shooting - men's 25m rapid fire pistol
06:55 Shooting - women's trapAbbey Ling (England)
08:00 Wrestling - men's 65kg
08:00 Wrestling - men's 97kgJoe Hendry (Scotland), Leon Rattigan (England)
08:00 Wrestling - women's 57kg
08:00 Wrestling - women's 68kg
08:31 Lawn bowls - men's singlesDarren Burnett (Scotland)
10:07 Diving - women's 1m springboardKatherine Torrance (England)
10:25 Athletics - women's pole vaultHolly Bradshaw (England)
10:30 Athletics - men's 3,000m steeplechase
10:45 Athletics - men's discus
10:52 Athletics - men's T47 100m
11:13 Athletics - heptathlon, 800mKatarina Johnson-Thompson (England)
11:40 Athletics - women's shot put
11:42 Table tennis - women's doubles
11:45 Athletics - women's 800mLynsey Sharp (Scotland)
12:07 Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboardJack Laugher & Chris Mears (England)
12:10 Athletics - men's 10,000m
13:09 Athletics - women's 100m hurdlesTiffany Porter (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

02:42: Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform final: England's Tom Daley will attempt to emulate his 2010 gold in this event - he and current diving partner Daniel Goodfellow earned bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games.

08:31: Lawn bowls - men's singles medal matches. Scotland's Darren Burnett is defending his title on the Gold Coast, where his rivals include young Australian talent Aaron Wilson.

11:13: Athletics - heptathlon 800m. Having claimed her first global senior title in March with gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson will hope to be racing for Commonwealth glory in the seventh and final event. Johnson-Thompson has long been tipped as London 2012 gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill's heir apparent - gold here would actually set her apart from the three-time world champion, who earned bronze in her only Commonwealth Games in 2006.

11:17: Women's rugby sevens - Australia v England. The pool stage gets underway with title favourites and Olympic champions Australia facing England.

11:40: Athletics - women's 800m final. Caster Semenya is strongly fancied to win a first Commonwealth Games title, although podium places behind the reigning world and Olympic champion are up for grabs. Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who finished a tearful sixth behind Semenya at the Rio Olympics, could add to her silver medal won in Glasgow in 2014.

12:07: Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard. Jack Laugher and Chris Mears considered retirement after becoming Britain's first Olympic diving champions in Rio, but they're back on track and odds-on to retain their Commonwealth crown.

Saturday, 14 April - day 10

Medal events: 44Top home nations contenders
22:45 (Fri) Road cycling - women's road raceKatie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker, Dani Rowe (both Wales)
01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize individualDavid Luckman, Parag Patel (both England), David Calvert (N Ireland)
03:02 Boxing - women's 45-48kg
03:17 Boxing - women's 51kgLisa Whiteside (England)
03:30 Road cycling - men's road raceAdam Blythe (England), Luke Rowe (Wales)
03:42 Boxing - women's 60kg
03:45 Hockey - women's finalEngland
03:45 Shooting - men's 50m rifle 3 positionsNeil Stirton (Scotland)
03:57 Table tennis - women's TT6-10 singlesFelicity Pickard (England)
04:07 Boxing - men's 46-49kg
04:32 Boxing - men's 52kg
04:32 Table tennis - men's TT6-10 singlesKim Daybell (England)
04:57 Boxing - men's 60kgJames McGivern (Northern Ireland)
05:22 Boxing - men's 64kg
05:25 Athletics - women's high jumpMorgan Lake (England)
05:35 Athletics - men's javelin
05:40 Athletics - men's 4x100m relayEngland
05:47 Boxing - men's 91kgCheavon Clarke (England)
05:57 Athletics - women's 4x100m relayEngland
06:15 Athletics - men's triple jumpNathan Fox (England)
06:20 Athletics - women's 5,000mEilish McColgan, Steph Twell (both Scotland), Laura Weightman (England)
06:30 Shooting - men's trapAaron Heading, Ed Ling (both England)
07:10 Athletics - men's 1500mCharlie Grice (England), Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman (both Scotland)
07:38 Athletics - women's 4x400m relayEngland, Scotland
08:00 Wrestling - men's 86kgSyerus Eslami (England)
08:00 Wrestling - men's 125kg
08:00 Wrestling - women's 50kg
08:00 Wrestling - women's 62kg
08:07 Athletics - men's 4x400m relayEngland
09:32 Boxing - women's 57kgMichaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
09:47 Boxing - women's 69kg Lauren Price (Wales)
10:02 Table tennis - women's singlesTin-Tin Ho (England)
10:07 Diving - women's 3m springboardGrace Reid (Scotland)
10:12 Boxing - women's 75kg
10:30 Squash - mixed doublesTesni Evans & Peter Creed (Wales), Daryl Selby & Alison Waters (England)
10:37 Boxing - men's 56kgPeter McGrail (England)
11:02 Boxing - men's 69kg
11:27 Boxing - men's 75kg
11:30 Basketball - women's final
11:52 Boxing - men's 81kgSean Lazzerini (Scotland)
11:57 Table tennis - men's doubles
12:04 Diving - men's 10m platformTom Daley (England)
12:15 Hockey - men's final
12:17 Boxing - men's +91kg Frazer Clarke (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

03:45: Hockey - women's final. Australia and England were the two pre-tournament favourites and are likely to be contesting the final at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

05:40: Athletics - men's 4x100m final. Great Britain won a memorable relay gold at the 2017 World Championships in London and two of that quartet, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Adam Gemili, will be in action for England. Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to gold four years ago and, even in his absence, Jamaica will take some beating once more.

05:47: Boxing - men's 91kg final. The heavyweight division is packed with Home Nations talent, including England's Cheavon Clarke, who represented Jamaica at Glasgow 2014. Whoever reaches the final will do well to avoid New Zealand's David Nyika - the winner of 2014 light-heavyweight gold spent part of last year training in a car park after splitting with his long-term coach.

05:57: Athletics - women's 4x100m final. Reigning champions Jamaica remain the team to beat in this relay, particularly with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson likely to be in their ranks, but England could threaten an upset having won silver at the 2017 World Championships.

07:38: Athletics - women's 4x400m final. England have earned medals in this event at the last two Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014 and silver in Delhi in 2010. Jamaica won gold in a Games record of 3:23.82 four years ago and will be among the favourites again.

09:32: Boxing - women's 57kg final. Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh will be looking to upgrade her silver medal from Glasgow 2014 but will be mindful of local favourite Skye Nicolson, who is following in the footsteps of her late brother Jamie.

Michaela Walsh
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh is looking to upgrade her silver medal from Glasgow 2014

10:37: Boxing - men's 56kg final. England's gold medal hopes at bantamweight rest on the compact shoulders of Liverpudlian Peter McGrail. He will be confident of delivering after collecting a World Championships bronze and a European Championships gold last year.

11:05: Men's rugby sevens - Australia v England. Australia face arch-rivals England in the men's pool stage. The hosts used home advantage to good effect when they won their first World Series leg for six years in Sydney in January. England came second at the last World Cup and helped Great Britain win Olympic silver in Rio.

12:04: Diving - men's 10m platform final. Tom Daley claimed his first individual World Championship title for eight years last summer, leading all the way to defeat Olympic champion Chen Aisen in the 10m platform. It was a magnificent riposte to his shock elimination in the semi-finals of the same event at the Olympic Games just 11 months earlier. The 23-year-old is vying for a third successive individual Commonwealth title.

Sunday, 15 April - day 11

Medal events: 17Top home nations contenders
21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathon
21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathonSamantha Kinghorn (Scotland)
22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathon
23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathonCallum Hawkins (Scotland)
00:01TBC Badminton - men's singlesRajiv Ouseph (England)
00:01TBC Badminton - women's singlesKirsty Gilmour (Scotland)
00:01TBC Badminton - men's doublesMarcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England)
00:01TBC Badminton - women's doublesLauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England)
00:01TBC Badminton - mixed doublesChris & Gabby Adcock (England)
01:15 Table tennis - mixed doubles
02:30 Basketball - men's final
03:00 Squash - women's doublesLaura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry, Alison Waters & Jenny Duncalf (both England)
03:20 Table tennis - men's singlesPaul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford (both England)
04:00 Squash - men's doublesAlan Clyne & Greg Lobban (Scotland)
04:02 Netball - finalEngland
05:42 Rugby sevens - women
06:04 Rugby sevens - menEngland

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband-and-wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and won bronze at last year's World Championships.

01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. England enjoyed a clean sweep in the mixed doubles in 2014. Reigning champion Paul Drinkhall, who won gold with wife Joanna in Glasgow, is not defending his title, but team-mates Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho could go one better than their silver four years ago.

03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. England's Liam Pickford won bronze in 2014.

04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England will be hoping to have broken up the antipodean duopoly. Reigning champions Australia are favourites, and the Diamonds will be desperate to win Commonwealth gold on their own soil for the first time.

05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.

06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.

