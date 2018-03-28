Commonwealth Games: NI athletes impress at Brisbane event

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland CWG athletes upbeat ahead of Gold Coast Games

Sprinter Leon Reid recorded two seasonal best times in quick succession as he continued his preparations for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Reid clocked 20.90 seconds in the men's 200 metres just an hour after finishing third in his 100m race at the Queensland Track and Field meeting.

Amy Foster was fourth in her 100m while Adam McMullen took fifth place in a high-quality long jump contest.

Heptathlete Kate O'Connor was sixth in both the 100m hurdles and the 200m.

Reid, who is targeting a personal best in at least one of the men's sprint events, recorded a time of 10.75 seconds in the second of three 100m races in Brisbane, which was just four tenths of a seconds outside his best time over the distance.

The Bath-based athlete then finished just behind Zharnel Hughes of England in the second of the men's 200m contests in a time that was less than six tenths of a second slower than the time he set at last year's British Championships.

Biggest-ever season opener

Amy Foster will compete in the 100m at Gold Coast 2018

Long jumper McMullen was encouraged by his leap of 7.78 metres in what was his first outdoor competition of the year.

"It was my biggest-ever season opener," said McMullen.

"There are still a few technical issues that can be adjusted. But things are looking good for the championships in two weeks."

Foster's fourth place finish came in the quickest of the women's 100m races at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre, which was won by England's Dina Asher-Smith.

Foster, who was a late addition to the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team, clocked a time of 11.81 seconds in her first competitive 100m race of the season.

O'Connor's own double saw her record a time of 14.82 seconds in the 100m hurdles and 25.64 seconds in the 200m.