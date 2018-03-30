Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Hannah Miley out to make history down under

Hannah Miley is aiming to win a third Commonwealth gold medal

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scotland's double Commonwealth swimming champion Hannah Miley is aiming to make "a bit of history" at the Gold Coast 2018 Games.

Miley, 28, won the 400m medley at the Delhi and Glasgow Games and no Scottish woman has ever won three gold medals at consecutive Commonwealth Games.

She is part of a 25-strong Scottish contingent in the pool in Australia.

"I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure that I put myself in the best position," Miley told BBC Scotland.

"I can't control what my competitors do so I've just got to do what I do best and just give it my all.

"It's a huge opportunity and it's an opportunity of being able to make a bit of history as well.

"Whether that happens or not, I kind of have to keep level headed. I've still got other races to go during that and we'll just see what happens."

'Blue and white war paint takes effect'

Former 2012 short course world champion Miley's first Commonwealth Games was also at Melbourne 2006 and she feels she has come "full circle" being back in Australia for this year's event.

"We're coming into the Australian home turf where swimming is their national sport, their favoured sport," she explained.

"It's quite nice being able to come through and challenge that a little bit and the crowds will be spectacular. It's going to be loud, it's going to be noisy.

"There is something quite special when it comes down to the Commonwealth Games. It's renowned for being the friendly Games and there's just something that the Scots really take to another level.

"It's the blue and white war paint, it really does take effect. We're definitely a force to be reckoned. It might be a small team but we certainly pack a punch."