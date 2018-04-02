Commonwealth Games: James Stannard 'heartbroken' to miss Games

James Stannard would have been participating in his third Commonwealth Games

Australia's rugby sevens captain James Stannard says he is "heartbroken" to be ruled out of this month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast after being punched outside a kebab shop in Sydney.

Stannard sustained a fractured skull in the incident last Friday.

A 22-year-old British man has been charged in connection with the incident.

"I'm not angry," said Stannard, 35, who would have been competing in his third Commonwealth Games.

Stannard, who is planning to retire from rugby at the end of the season added he feels "very lucky to be here".

He said his priority was to "rest and get right for the family" but he would try to support his team-mates at the event.

Stannard was on a night out with his fellow Australia players and the team's management when the incident occurred.