Commonwealth Games: A tour of the athletes' village

Welcome to the athletes' village - home away from home for all those competing at Gold Coast 2018. First stop? Let's head for some fuel... The main dining hall is where the majority of the meals are served. The kitchens have allowed for 2.5kg of food per athlete per day A moment on the lips, a lifetime of hard work down the drain. Athletes in sports such as boxing or weightlifting can check they are on target to make weight before they chow down After you have filled up, time to chill out. The village's games room is the school common room of your dreams. Three hundred and eighty square metres of pool tables, table tennis, arcade games, photo booths and the rest... The air hockey puck takes a thrashing from the Saint Helena boys Feel the need to put right what happened in the stadium? There are some retro arcade machines to take out your frustrations on Things are more restful in the multi-faith centre, which meets the spiritual needs of those of any number of faiths Some on-theme literature... ...and while we are on paperwork, save yourself a whole lot of bother by making sure you have your TUE forms signed off and posted in Each team has personalised their accommodation. On one side of the street the Australians have gone for a green and gold theme.... ...on the other, Team England's headquarters is decked out in red and white. One thing is the same wherever you are staying - a giant goldfish bowl of condoms. A total of 100,000 are provided. BBC Parliament stands little chance against the village's other attractions And how about where the athletes sleep? It's cosy, especially in Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf's twin room. England's beach volleyball pair, 6ft 10 in and 6ft 4 in respectively, both have specially extended beds.