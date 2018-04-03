Commonwealth Games: Wales name Carlin as opening ceremony flagbearer

Media playback is not supported on this device 'People think I'm nuts!' - Jazz Carlin reveals 10k open water ambition

Double Olympic medallist Jazz Carlin will carry the flag for Wales at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast on 4 April.

Carlin competes in her fourth Games having won gold in 2014 in Glasgow to go with two previous silvers and a bronze.

The 27-year-old lead a team of more than 200 at the opening ceremony in the Carrara Stadium.

"I'm honoured and so excited to have this opportunity," said Carlin.

Carlin won two Olympic silver medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and will be competing in four events on the Gold Coast, the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Carlin first appeared at the Games aged 15.

"I always feel as though it's an honour to compete for Wales so this has definitely kick-started my experience here in Gold Coast," she added.

"Training has been going really well. This will be my fourth Commonwealth Games so I'm starting to feel like one of the older ones now!

"The older you get, the more you appreciate the experience of being at the games. I have fond memories of Glasgow, which was an incredible event. Obviously like any competition, I'm aiming for a podium.

"We did a tough block of training and the last few weeks have been about going easy in the lead up to competition.

"I'm really excited and can't wait for it to start."

Former world champion triathlon Non Stanford was named as the team captain.