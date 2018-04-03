BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Fionnuala Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Northern Ireland netball player Fionnuala Toner hopes the Commonwealth Games will prove to be "another stepping stone" for the team who have improved their ranking from 19th in the world to eighth in the space of 10 years.

Toner tells BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews that she is "really excited" for room-mate and team-mate Caroline O'Hanlon, who has been named as Northern Ireland's flag bearer for the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Top videos

Video

Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flagbearer choice

Video

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Top Stories