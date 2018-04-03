Commonwealth Games: Six N Ireland boxers need only one win to clinch medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: NI coach Conlan says boxers will again deliver medals

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

Six of Northern Ireland's 12 Commonwealth Games boxers will need to win only one fight to guarantee a medal in Gold Coast.

Glasgow Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh is among the four female fighters whose first bout is a quarter-final.

Kristina O'Hara, Alanna Nihell and Carly McNaul also have quarter-finals.

Men's heavyweight and super-heavyweight hopefuls Damien Sullivan and Stephen McMonagle have both been handed byes to the last eight in their divisions.

O'Hara can clinch boxing medal on Sunday

O'Hara will win Northern Ireland's first boxing medal if she can beat Welsh woman Lynsey Holdaway in the light-flyweight quarter-finals on Sunday.

Walsh will take on Botswana's Keamogetse Kenosi in the featherweight quarter-finals on Tuesday with Carly McNaul boxing for flyweight bronze against Nigeria's Ayisat Oriyomi on Wednesday.

Also on 11 April, Nihell will box the winner of the bout between England's Paige Murney and Papua New Guinea's Laizani Soma in the women's lightweight quarter-finals.

Men's heavyweight Sullivan will be certain of a medal if he defeats Australian Jason Whateley next Tuesday.

On the same day, super-heavyweight McGonagle will be involved in a quarter-final against either Scotland's Mitchell Barton or highly-rated New Zealander Patrick Mailata, who sparred with Anthony Joshua in the build-up to last weekend's world heavyweight title win over Joseph Parker.

Ballymena middleweight Steven Donnelly will face Welshman Kyran Jones on Friday

Donnelly needs three wins to clinch medal

Rio Olympics quarter-finalists Steven Donnelly is the only Northern Ireland fighter who will have to win three contests to be guaranteed a medal.

The Ballymena middleweight looks to have a tricky last-32 opener against Welshman Kyran Jones on Friday.

European bronze medallist Kurt Walker will face Australian Jack Bowen in a bantamweight last-16 contest on Saturday with welterweight Aidan Walsh in action on the same day against either Pakistan's Gul Zaib or Guernsey's Billy Le Poullain.

On Sunday, Belfast man Sean McComb could be involved in another contest with his big English rival Luke McCormack in the last 16 of the welterweight division.

McCormack, who fights Ghana's Jessie Lartey in the last 32, earned victory over McComb in the quarter-finals at last year's European Championships when McComb was convinced he had won the fight.

On Monday, Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine will take on Jabali Breedy of Barbados in a last-16 flyweight bout with James McGivern boxing either Nigeria's Adeola Soyoye or Papua New Guinea's Thadius Katua at the same stage in the lightweight division.