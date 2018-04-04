Commonwealth Games: Queensland Police investigate assault allegations

Australian police are investigating allegations of an assault involving an official from the Mauritius team at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Police said the alleged assault was "of an aggravated nature".

Organisers added they were unaware whether the accused was still in his role at the Games or living at the athletes' village.

The opening ceremony at the Games takes place at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

"We are giving it absolute priority and anticipate being able to resolve the issue over the coming days," said Queensland Police deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

Gollschewski added the accusations were not of a nature to preclude the accused from leaving the country.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said he was confident the "right safeguards" were in place to protect athletes.

"I'm not aware of exactly where he is at this point in time," he said.

"There is absolutely, again, similar to cheating, zero tolerance for abusive behaviour of any nature. There's just no place for that at the Commonwealth Games."