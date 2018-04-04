Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty withdraws from 200m breaststroke event

Peaty won individual and relay gold in Glasgow four years ago

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has opted not to compete in Thursday's 200m event at the Commonwealth Games.

England's Peaty, 23, specialises in the 50m and 100m events but had also been entered over the longer distance.

His withdrawal is a boost to the hopes of defending champion Ross Murdoch from Scotland and Australia's Matt Wilson, the fastest man this year.

Peaty will start his Games campaign on Friday when he defends his 100m crown.

He is unbeaten in the event since taking gold in Glasgow four years ago.