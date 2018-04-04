Commonwealth Games: Australian boxer Taylah Robertson guaranteed to win medal

Action at the Oxenford Studios gets under way on Thursday

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Australian boxer Taylah Robertson is already guaranteed to win a Commonwealth Games medal - without throwing a punch.

With only seven boxers entered in the women's 51kg category, the 19-year-old received a bye into the semi-finals on Friday, 13 April.

As both losing semi-finalists will win bronze, the teenager will definitely come away with a medal.

The boxing competition starts on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

It is not the first time a fighter has secured a medal without fighting.

At the 1986 Games in Edinburgh, which was boycotted by many of the African nations, only three fighters were entered in the super-heavyweight division.

Welshman Aneurin Evans was given a bye straight into the final, guaranteeing himself a medal, where he was beaten by Lennox Lewis who was representing Canada.

Although rules stated that all three medals could not be awarded unless there were at least five entries in the event, because of the boycott, nations voted halfway through the Games to award three medals regardless of the number of entries.