Commonwealth Games: Liz McColgan tells daughter Eilish to ignore potential drug cheats

Former world champion Liz McColgan has told daughter Eilish to "get on with it or go home crying" when competing against potential drug cheats.

McColgan Sr was beaten to gold by Russia's Olga Bondarenko, who is linked with state-sponsored doping, in the 10,000m at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Now her daughter is competing at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"It kind of annoys me that people bleat on about doping nowadays because it's been going on since my day and we dealt with it," said McColgan.

"We had to go up against it and we still got the bronze and the silver from it. But it's hard to take.

"You either get on with it or go home crying."

As her daughter prepares to run for Scotland in the 5,000m in Australia, McColgan stressed that athletes must ignore scandal and concentrate on their own performance.

"It's not a clean sport," she said. "In the UK, we do everything to support an anti-drug programme.

"With the likes of me, I got a silver medal and I know that should have been gold.

"And I can sit back and just cry about it or bleat about it, but it doesn't make a difference."

McColgan's daughter has previously spoken out about drugs, calling for a standardised system of testing throughout the world, but her mother is stressing that Eilish will simply be concentrating on her own form in Australia.

"You just have to look at your event and decipher how you're going to be best at that event," she added.

"That's what I went off and did and that's what I do with Eilish.

"You don't look at who's running. You look at you as an athlete and how best you can perform and what we can do to make that better."