BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Winning gold in Australia the pinnacle - McHugh

Martin McHugh says winning Northern Ireland's first bowls gold medal in a Commonwealth Games held in Australia would be the highlight of the career.

The 44-year-old from Whitehead won Commonwealth gold in 1998 and believes Northern Ireland have a good chance of triumphing in Gold Coast.

McHugh will be skip in both the triples and fours teams.

Top Stories