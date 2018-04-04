BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Winning gold in Australia the pinnacle - McHugh
Winning gold in Australia the pinnacle - McHugh
Martin McHugh says winning Northern Ireland's first bowls gold medal in a Commonwealth Games held in Australia would be the highlight of the career.
The 44-year-old from Whitehead won Commonwealth gold in 1998 and believes Northern Ireland have a good chance of triumphing in Gold Coast.
McHugh will be skip in both the triples and fours teams.