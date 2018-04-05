BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Cypriot gymnast Marios Georgiou's three costly errors
When commentators care too much...
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gymnastics commentator Christine Still gets carried away when commentating on Marios Georgiou of Cyprus. Georgiou made three costly errors, putting his place in the final at risk in the men's gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games.
