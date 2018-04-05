English Commonwealth and world champion Ben Proud is controversially disqualified after winning his 50m butterfly heat in a Commonwealth Games record time of 22:84 seconds.

Proud is appealing against the decision but, as it stands, one of the favourites for 50m butterfly gold will not be progressing.

