Gold Coast 2108: Lawn bowls - women's singles

Section A
Catherine BeattieNI21-14Gertrude SiameZAM
Karen MurphyAUS21-4Malia KioaTGA
Section B
Caroline BrownSCO21-13Rachel McDonaldJEY
Laura DanielsWAL21-15Lucy BeereGGY
Section C
Carmen AndersonNFK21-9Nooroa MataioCOK
Eunice MbuguaKEN21-15Catherine WimpPNG
Kelly McKerihenCAN21-9Nelly SennaBOT
Section D
Litis TikoisuvaFIJ21-9Pau BlumskyNIU
Emma SarojiMAS21-11Katherine RednallENG
Jo EdwardsNZ20-16PinkiIND
