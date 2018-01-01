Gold Coast 2108: Lawn bowls - women's singles
|Section A
|Catherine Beattie
|NI
|21-14
|Gertrude Siame
|ZAM
|Karen Murphy
|AUS
|21-4
|Malia Kioa
|TGA
|Section B
|Caroline Brown
|SCO
|21-13
|Rachel McDonald
|JEY
|Laura Daniels
|WAL
|21-15
|Lucy Beere
|GGY
|Section C
|Carmen Anderson
|NFK
|21-9
|Nooroa Mataio
|COK
|Eunice Mbugua
|KEN
|21-15
|Catherine Wimp
|PNG
|Kelly McKerihen
|CAN
|21-9
|Nelly Senna
|BOT
|Section D
|Litis Tikoisuva
|FIJ
|21-9
|Pau Blumsky
|NIU
|Emma Saroji
|MAS
|21-11
|Katherine Rednall
|ENG
|Jo Edwards
|NZ
|20-16
|Pinki
|IND
