Gold Coast 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual All-Around
Qualifications 1 & 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total Score
|1
|CYP
|Ilias Georgiou
|80.775
|2
|CYP
|Marios Georgiou
|80.000
|3
|NZL
|Mikhail Koudinov
|79.300
|4
|AUS
|Michael Tone
|78.475
|5
|JAM
|Reiss Beckford
|78.125
|6
|AUS
|Michael Mercieca
|77.800
|7
|WAL
|Clinton Purnell
|76.625
|8
|NI
|Rhys Mcclenaghan
|76.600
|9
|NZL
|Ethan Dick
|76.300
|10
|WAL
|Josh Cook
|75.950
|11
|MAS
|Phay Xing Loo
|75.850
|12
|JEY
|Daniel Lee
|75.450
|13
|CYP
|Michalis Krasias
|75.350
|14
|IND
|Yogeshwar Singh
|75.300
|15
|WAL
|Benjamin Eyre
|73.500
|16
|NI
|Ewan Mcateer
|73.000
|17
|SGP
|Xong Sean Yeo
|71.800
|18
|IND
|Ashish Kumar
|71.700
|19
|TTO
|Joseph Fox
|70.675
|20
|SNG
|Timothy Tay
|66.575
Full breakdown available here (official Commonwealth website).