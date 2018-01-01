Gold Coast 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual All-Around

Qualifications 1 & 2

RankCountryNameTotal Score
1CYPIlias Georgiou80.775
2CYPMarios Georgiou80.000
3NZLMikhail Koudinov79.300
4AUSMichael Tone78.475
5JAMReiss Beckford78.125
6AUSMichael Mercieca77.800
7WALClinton Purnell76.625
8NIRhys Mcclenaghan76.600
9NZLEthan Dick76.300
10WALJosh Cook75.950
11MASPhay Xing Loo75.850
12JEYDaniel Lee75.450
13CYPMichalis Krasias75.350
14INDYogeshwar Singh75.300
15WALBenjamin Eyre73.500
16NIEwan Mcateer73.000
17SGPXong Sean Yeo71.800
18INDAshish Kumar71.700
19TTOJoseph Fox70.675
20SNGTimothy Tay66.575

Full breakdown available here (official Commonwealth website).

