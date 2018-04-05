Commonwealth Games: England's Jessica Learmonth wins triathlon silver

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the Games in the women's triathlon

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Jessica Learmonth won England's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games by finishing second in the women's triathlon on the Gold Coast.

The 29-year-old came home 43 seconds adrift of Flora Duffy, Bermuda's first female Commonwealth gold medallist.

Learmonth's compatriot Vicky Holland was outsprinted by Canada's Joanna Brown in the race for bronze.

England's Sophie Coldwell dropped back to sixth following a strong swim, with Wales' Non Stanford finishing eighth.

Duffy, 30, won the race - over a sprint course consisting of a 750m open-water swim, 20km cycle and 5km run - in 56 minutes 50 seconds.

Later, Scotland's Marc Austin won bronze in the men's race, as England's Brownlee brothers missed out on the medals.

South Africa's Henri Schoeman won the race in 52 minutes 31 seconds.