BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Reaction from Scotland's Austin and Brownlee brothers

Reaction from Scotland's Austin and Brownlee brothers

Scotland's Marc Austin reacts to winning triathlon bronze and England's Brownlee brothers reflect on enjoying the event despite missing out on medals.

Follow live action, clips and text commentary here

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out

WATCH MORE: England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Reaction from Scotland's Austin and Brownlee brothers

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold

Video

Anna Hursey: From the playground to Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Olympic heartache drives Ryan's Gold Coast quest

Video

Never accept a boiled sweet from John Archibald

Video

Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience

Video

Becky James 'loving every minute' of coaching

  • From the section Wales
Video

The scientist eyeing a fourth Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Netball
Video

The man aiming to make Commonwealth Games history

Video

Volleyball pair prepare for Games debut

  • From the section Sport
Video

'People think I'm nuts' - Carlin on 10k goal

Video

Queen's baton taken on zip wire

  • From the section News

Top Stories