Commonwealth Games: Guernsey boxer Billy Le Poullain vows to return in 2022

Guernsey's Billy Le Poullian (red) in action at Gold Coast 2018

Guernsey boxer Billy Le Poullain says he will focus on winning gold in 2022 after losing on points on his Commonwealth Games debut.

The 22-year-old from Alderney is the first-ever boxer to represent Guernsey at a Commonwealth Games.

"I'm devastated," the welterweight said after his points loss to Pakistan's Gul Zaib in the first round.

"Performing like I have today, I'm not going to go as far as I believe I should," he told BBC Guernsey.

"I was born in Birmingham, I've got to go there and get a gold medal, I owe that much to myself," he added following the unanimous decision,

In his first major championship he felt the atmosphere in the arena might have affected him.

He said: "I need to get back to the drawing board, work harder than ever in the gym, do as I'm told from the coaches in the corner and not let the atmosphere get the better of me.

"I felt a bit flat. Maybe I warmed up for a bit to long, but no excuses, the lad from Pakistan was better than me this afternoon."