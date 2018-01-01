Gold Coast 2018: Lawn bowls - Men's pairs
|Section A
|Canada
|15-11
|Brunei
|Australia
|22-11
|Malta
|Brunei
|v
|Malta
|Canada
|v
|Guernsey
|Section B
|Northern Ireland
|28-6
|Jamaica
|Wales
|22-11
|Isle of Man
|Isle of Man
|v
|Jamaica
|Wales
|v
|South Africa
|Section C
|Fiji
|20-16
|Papua New Guinea
|New Zealand
|27-8
|Botswana
|England
|13-15
|Cook Islands
|Fiji
|v
|England
|Botswana
|v
|Cook Islands
|New Zealand
|v
|Papua New Guinea
|Section D
|Scotland
|14-11
|Niue
|Malaysia
|27-13
|India
|Norfolk Island
|23-6
|Samoa
|Malaysia
|27-13
|Norfolk Island
|India
|v
|Niue
|Scotland
|v
|Samoa