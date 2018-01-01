Gold Coast 2018: Lawn bowls - Men's pairs

Section A
Canada15-11Brunei
Australia 22-11Malta
Brunei vMalta
CanadavGuernsey
Section B
Northern Ireland 28-6Jamaica
Wales22-11Isle of Man
Isle of ManvJamaica
Wales vSouth Africa
Section C
Fiji20-16Papua New Guinea
New Zealand27-8Botswana
England 13-15Cook Islands
FijivEngland
BotswanavCook Islands
New Zealand vPapua New Guinea
Section D
Scotland14-11Niue
Malaysia27-13India
Norfolk Island 23-6Samoa
Malaysia27-13Norfolk Island
IndiavNiue
Scotland vSamoa

