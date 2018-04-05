Commonwealth Games: Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan makes superb start in Gold Coast

Northern Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has made a superb start to his Commonwealth Games campaign.

McClenaghan, 18, leads the pommel horse qualification after two of the three sessions and is already guaranteed a place in the final in Gold Coast

The Rathgael clubman also looks to have done enough to reach the all-round final in Australia.

Swimmers Conor Ferguson and Calum Bain have reached the semi-finals in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Bangor swimmer Ferguson qualified ninth for the 100m backstroke semi-finals which take place at 12:18 BST on Thursday after finishing third in his heat in 55.54 seconds.

Cookstown clubman Bain will be involved in the 50m butterfly semi-finals at 11:50 BST after qualifying 11th fastest in 24.45 seconds.

His team-mate David Thompson narrowly missed out on the semi-finals despite winning his heat in 24.77 seconds with Curtis Coulter 29th overall after a 25.53 clocking.

In the men's triathlon, Russell White finished in a commendable 14th place with youngster James Edgar in 22nd spot.

White, a member of Lisburn City Swimming Club and Dromore Athletics Club, was two minutes and seven seconds behind South African winner Henri Schoeman with Edgar, who has also represented Ireland in athletics, five minutes and 30 seconds off the pace.

Northern Ireland's bowlers, who took home two medals from the Glasgow Games, have made an indifferent start to their Gold Coast campaigns.

Catherine Beattie did begin her singles challenge with a 21-14 win over Zambia's Getrude Siame but then lost 21-13 against South Africa's Colleen Piketh in a rematch of the bronze medal from Glasgow when the Northern Ireland woman was also beaten.

Beattie will probably need to beat Australia's gold medal favourite Karen Murphy on Friday to reach the knockout stages.

The men's triples team of Simon Martin, Martin McHugh and Andrew Kyle needed two shots in the final end to snatch a 16-16 draw with Malaysia but were then beaten 21-11 by the Norfolk Islands and face an uphill struggle to reach the knockout stages.