Commonwealth Games: Aimee Willmott & Hannah Miley claim 400m gold and silver

Commonwealth Games: Willmott beats Miley to women's 400m individual medley gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Aimee Willmott edged out Scotland's Hannah Miley to claim women's 400m individual medley gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Willmott, who had knee surgery nine months ago, powered through the final 50m to win in four minutes 34.90 seconds on the Gold Coast.

Miley finished 0.26 seconds behind to take silver, with Australia's Blair Evans claiming bronze.

There was also bronze for England's James Guy in the men's 400m freestyle.

Australia's Olympic champion Mack Horton claimed gold in three minutes 43.76 seconds, with compatriot Jack McLoughlin in silver.

Willmott 'over the moon'

Willmott, 25, took silver in the same event in Glasgow four years ago, behind Miley.

Miley was bidding for her third successive Commonwealth gold and led going into the final stretch, but she was outpaced by Willmott.

"If ever there's a time I had it in me, it was now," Willmott told BBC Sport.

"It was a battle between me and Hannah, and the crowd loved it."