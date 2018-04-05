BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Marc Austin wins Scotland's first medal, Brownlee brothers miss out

Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out

Marc Austin claims Scotland's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's triathlon as England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee finish 10th and seventh respectively.

Top Stories