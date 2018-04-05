BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Marc Austin wins Scotland's first medal, Brownlee brothers miss out
Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Marc Austin claims Scotland's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the men's triathlon as England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee finish 10th and seventh respectively.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games
Available to UK users only