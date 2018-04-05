Commonwealth Games: Hannah Miley - 'I hope I can do Scotland proud'

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scotland's double Commonwealth swimming champion Hannah Miley is aiming to make history at the Gold Coast 2018 Games.

Miley won the 400m medley at the Delhi and Glasgow Games and no Scottish woman has ever won three gold medals at consecutive Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who will race in the final at 10:37 BST, says she is "trying to block it [the medal bid] out".

"It's my lane, it's my race and I'll leave everything in the pool, no matter the outcome or result," she said.

Miley added: "I just hope that I can do Scotland proud regardless of the outcome. I never thought I'd make four Commonwealth Games so, for me, it's a huge achievement regardless. Anything on top of that is an added bonus."