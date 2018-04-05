BBC Sport - Rhys McClenaghan thrilled by pommel horse routine as he storms into final
McClenaghan thrilled by pommel horse routine
Rhys McClenaghan describes his pommel horse routine as "out of this world" as progresses to the final of that apparatus and the all-round final.
"I'm sure you heard me shouting out at the end of my (pommel horse) routine," said the delighted 18-year-old.
Ewan McAteer was pleased with his performance in his first Commonwealth Games although he missed out on clinching a finals place.
