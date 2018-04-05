Rhys McClenaghan describes his pommel horse routine as "out of this world" as progresses to the final of that apparatus and the all-round final.

"I'm sure you heard me shouting out at the end of my (pommel horse) routine," said the delighted 18-year-old.

Ewan McAteer was pleased with his performance in his first Commonwealth Games although he missed out on clinching a finals place.

Video is UK only.