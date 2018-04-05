BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Anna Hursey, 11, produces 'fearless' display in Wales' table tennis team defeat
Hursey, 11, wins with 'fearless' display but Wales are beaten
Wales' Anna Hursey, aged 11, the youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, produces 'fearless' display to win her doubles match against India in the women's team table tennis event.
Despite her victory alongside Charlotte Carey, Wales went on to lose the best-of-five match 3-1.
