Commonwealth Games: Australia set world record to claim gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Australia set a new world record as they secured gold ahead of England in the Commonwealth Games men's 4,000m cycling team pursuit.

The host nation became the first team in history to go under three minutes 50 seconds, finishing in three minutes 49.804 seconds.

England also had to settle for silver in the men's team sprint as New Zealand won in 42.877 seconds.

Wales lost out to England in the women's team sprint bronze medal race.

The home crowd were served up a treat in the Anna Meares Velodrome as Australia created history with their world record-winning 4,000m gold.

England were able to put their rivals under pressure for the first 1500m but Australia eventually won by five and a half seconds, breaking the world record set by Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in the process.

Australia also won gold in the women's 4,000m team pursuit, catching trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final.

It was a much closer contest in the men's team sprint final until the last lap, when favourites New Zealand pulled away.

The three-time world champions beat England by 0.670 seconds.