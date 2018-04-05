Commonwealth Games: England win first Mixed Team match against Uganda

England's Rajiv Ouseph
Rajiv Ouseph closed out his opening match in just over half an hour

England got their Commonwealth Games campaign off to a convincing start with a 5-0 win over Uganda in the badminton mixed team event.

Mixed doubles pair Chris and Gabby Adcock won the opening best-of-three match on day one on the Gold Coast.

Rajiv Ouseph and Chloe Birch followed that with wins in their singles games, before the men's and women's doubles partnerships ensured a clean sweep of victories.

England face South Africa on Friday.

