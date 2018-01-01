Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Women's Sprint results

Qualifying

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSStephanie Morton10.524Q
2CANLauriane Genest10.757Q
3NZNatasha Hansen10.76Q
4AUSKaarle McCulloch10.777Q
5NZOlivia Podmore10.985Q
6WALRachel James11.039Q
7ENGKaty Marchant11.043Q
8NZEmma Cumming11.079Q
9NIRobyn Stewart11.082Q
10ENGLauren Bate11.127Q
11MASFatehah Mustapa11.142Q
12CANAmelia Walsh11.229Q
13INDDeborah Deborah11.484Q
14WALEleanor Coster11.533Q
15MASFarina Shawati Mohd Adnan11.585Q
16INDAleena Reji12.207Q

