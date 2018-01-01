Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Women's Sprint results
Qualifying
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Stephanie Morton
|10.524
|Q
|2
|CAN
|Lauriane Genest
|10.757
|Q
|3
|NZ
|Natasha Hansen
|10.76
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Kaarle McCulloch
|10.777
|Q
|5
|NZ
|Olivia Podmore
|10.985
|Q
|6
|WAL
|Rachel James
|11.039
|Q
|7
|ENG
|Katy Marchant
|11.043
|Q
|8
|NZ
|Emma Cumming
|11.079
|Q
|9
|NI
|Robyn Stewart
|11.082
|Q
|10
|ENG
|Lauren Bate
|11.127
|Q
|11
|MAS
|Fatehah Mustapa
|11.142
|Q
|12
|CAN
|Amelia Walsh
|11.229
|Q
|13
|IND
|Deborah Deborah
|11.484
|Q
|14
|WAL
|Eleanor Coster
|11.533
|Q
|15
|MAS
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan
|11.585
|Q
|16
|IND
|Aleena Reji
|12.207
|Q