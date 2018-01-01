Commonwealth Games: Cycling - Men's Individual Pursuit results

RankCountryNameTime
1ENGCharlie Tanfield4:11.455
2SCOJohn Archibald4:13.068
3NZDylan Kennett4:13.414
4AUSJordan Kerby4:13.531
5AUSSam Welsford4:13.595
6ENGDaniel Bigham4:17.174
7AUSKelland O'Brien4:17.401
8ENGEthan Hayter4:17.477
9SCOKyle Gordon4:18.494
10WALSamuel Harrison4:19.429
11SCOMark Stewart4:20.256
12NZJared Gray4:22.752
13NZNicholas Kergozou4:23.429
14NIRXeno Young4:24.568
15CANAdam Jamieson4:24.915
16CANDerek Gee4:25.919
17WALEthan Vernon4:27.548
18CANJay Lamoureux4:30.200
19SASteven van Heerden4:32.921
20NIMarcus Christie4:35.402
21SAGert Fouche4:35.783
22IOMMatthew Draper4:38.602
23MASMuhammad Danie Al Hai. Edy Suhaidee4:39.502
24INDManjeet Singh4:39.744
25MASEiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri4:43.211
26SAJoshua van Wyk4:43.335
27MASMuhammad Nur Aiman Rosli4:45.314

