Commonwealth Games: England's Nile Wilson wins all-around gold, James Hall silver

England's Nile Wilson won his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in the men's all-around final as his team-mate James Hall took silver.

Hall and Wilson won gold in the men's team final on Thursday and the two gymnasts continued their fine form in a closely fought competition.

Wilson, nursing a wrist injury, went into the final rotation in joint-first place with Marios Georgiou of Cyprus.

But the 22-year-old posted 15.100 on the horizontal bar to steal victory.

Wilson, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist on the horizontal bar, finished with a final score of 84.950 to better his third place in Glasgow four years ago as Georgiou took the bronze.

Hall, 22, had temporarily moved into the gold medal position before Wilson pipped his team-mate on the final routine as England celebrated a deserved one-two.

Scotland's Frank Baines finished just outside the medals in fourth, with his compatriot Hamish Carter in sixth.

