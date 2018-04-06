BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty qualifies fastest in men's 100m breaststroke heats

Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats

Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty qualifies fastest in the men's 100m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day two of the Commonwealth Games here.

