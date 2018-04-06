BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ben Lane shows quick thinking as racquet breaks mid-rally
Quick-thinking Lane attempts racquet switch mid-rally
England's Ben Lane shows some very quick thinking as his badminton racquet breaks mid-rally in the mixed team group stage match against South Africa. England went on to win the tie 5-0.
