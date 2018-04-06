BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ben Lane shows quick thinking as racquet breaks mid-rally

Quick-thinking Lane attempts racquet switch mid-rally

England's Ben Lane shows some very quick thinking as his badminton racquet breaks mid-rally in the mixed team group stage match against South Africa. England went on to win the tie 5-0.

Follow live action, clips and text commentary here

WATCH MORE: Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats

Available to UK users only

