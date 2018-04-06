Nigerian weightlifter Fatima Yakubu storms off stage after a misplaced competitor number led to her getting timed out, another failed lift meant she went out of the competition without posting a weight.

Elsewhere in the woman's competition Ghana's Ruth Baffoe found time for some one-legged showboating on her way to finishing tenth, the event was won by India's Sanjita Khumukcham with a combined total of 192kg.

In the men's, a mix-up for Ghana's Hakim Ssempereza meant he nearly missed his chance to lift 111kg in the snatch, and attempted it with just a second left.

